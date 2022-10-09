Indiana Football Fires Offensive Line Coach Darren Hiller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday that Darren Hiller will no longer serve at the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
“I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
Offensive line play has been an ongoing issue for the Indiana football program, and Saturday's 31-10 loss to Michigan was a prime example. Quarterback Connor Bazelak was sacked seven times, and the Indiana offense was held scoreless in the second half for the second consecutive week.
Rod Carey will take over Hiller’s responsibilities for the remainder of the 2022 season. Carey was a three-year starter at center for Indiana from 1990-93, and he won Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award his senior year.
“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff.”
