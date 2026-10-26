In all likelihood, Indiana has Wisconsin to thank for ESPN sending College GameDay to Bloomington this Halloween weekend.



The Badgers of course rocked USC on Saturday night, putting an end to hopes of those in Southern California that the show would head to the Coliseum for the contest against mighty Ohio State.

Instead, the show heads to Bloomington, Indiana, home of the reigning national champions, and a 7-1 Indiana squad that is literally inches from being unbeaten, and gets set to face Minnesota.



So with the show headed to Indiana, a guest picker for the final segment needs chosen, and we've got a few options.

GameDay Guest Picker Options - 6. Lee Corso

Lee Corso was honored during the game between Florida State and Miami at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the final episode of The Office, Andy Bernard so wisely stated: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them. Someone should write a song about that."



Corso retired following the season-opening game between Ohio State and Texas last season and let's face it - the show isn't the same without him, even if he was only participating in a limited role.



If he even came out to do nothing else besides put a Hoosier the Bison mask on and didn't even speak, it'd be worth it.



Chances are probably about 0 of it happening, but that won't keep me from wishing for it.

GameDay Guest Picker Options - 5. Lilly King

Jun 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, UNITED STATES; Lilly King receives her medal after winning the women’s 50 meter breaststroke at the Toyota National Championships swimming meet at Indiana University Natatorium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few have had the longevity in being a dominating breaststroke swimmer like the Indiana graduate who won two gold medals in the 2016 Summer Olympics. She would bring a different kind of star power that would also put another proud athletic program at Indiana on display.

GameDay Guest Picker Options - 4. Victor Oladipo

Feb 26, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Victor Oladipo (4) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Indiana defeated Minnesota 69-50. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oladipo is a beloved Hoosier and one of the best basketball players to come from the program in relatively recent memory. He's working in sports media now and would certainly electrify the crowd if he were to come out Saturday.

GameDay Guest Picker Options - 3. John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp rehearses for his upcoming Dancing Words Tour - The Greatest Hits at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few people compare to being as Indiana through and through quite like John Mellencamp. A true "Small Town" guy who could have Bloomington "Crumblin' Down" by noon on Saturday.



OK, I'll show myself out now.

GameDay Guest Picker Options - 2. Mark Cuban

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American businessman and television personality Mark Cuban before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's the most famous Indiana graduate and has had a direct hand in the Hoosiers rise to become a football powerhouse. His name brand would be the most significant on the list and he's a proud Hoosier, but he's also almost too obvious of a choice.

GameDay Guest Picker Options - 1. Joe Buck

Jul 25, 2026; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Joe Buck accepts the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting during the Baseball Hall of Fame - Awards Ceremony at the Glimmerglass Festival - Alice Busch Opera Theater. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current voice of Monday Night Football and a man who has broadcasted the World Series and Super Bowl got his start at Indiana. As accomplished of broadcaster as he is, he's delightfully entertaining and isn't afraid to show off his love for Indiana University.



Considering he does NFL games for ESPN now, it theoretically shouldn't be that hard to pull off.



And if they do, they'll have knocked it out of the park with the best realistic possibility.