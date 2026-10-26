Should Indiana Start Grant Wilson Over Josh Hoover Against Minnesota?

I don't know about you, but I was ready to see Grant Wilson in the second half at Michigan.



Josh Hoover, healthy or not, was not the answer. Yes, he led a game-winning "drive" in overtime to fend off the Wolverines. Yes, he also failed to complete a pass in the third and fourth quarters of an organized tackle football game.

Whether that was just the byproduct of the injury he suffered to his throwing arm in the second half against Ohio State or not, he was straight up awful, and not just because he threw his first interception in an IU uniform, and it led to Michigan's lone touchdown "drive."



It was the type of performance that made me think that Curt Cignetti has to at least be thinking about giving Wilson a start on Saturday vs. Minnesota.

Isn't it a massive risk to give Hoover a week off for an IU team that already has a loss?

Yes, but you know what else a massive risk is? Starting a quarterback who just posted an NFL QB rating of 34.7, which is worse than the 39.6 rating that one would get if they chose to spike the football every play.

That's basically what it felt like Hoover was doing against Michigan. An 8-for-18 showing was even worse when you consider that he was only pressured on three of his 20 drop-backs. Shoot, Michigan only blitzed on five of those drop-backs, and you would've thought that Hoover was attempting to solve calculus in a foreign language.

Sure, Cignetti smartly realized that Hoover and the Hoosiers needed to play the field-position game because the defense played lights out against a true freshman quarterback in his first career start.



But ask yourself this — would that extremely conservative game plan have looked any different if Wilson had been out there instead of Hoover? Only nine of Hoover's passes traveled 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and none of the three 20-yard attempts were completed.



Call me crazy, but he might not be right just yet.

In a home game against a Minnesota offense that ranks No. 86 in FBS in scoring, IU should again be able to lean on that defense to set the tone. Assuming that's the case, why not give Hoover a chance to get healthy for the home stretch?



The good news is that Cignetti already considered making the switch when they saw Hoover's struggles in the second half at Michigan.

Curt Cignetti on Josh Hoover, abbreviated:



> Hoover is banged up but practiced all week.

> Staff discussed pivoting to Grant Wilson in the second half. Stayed with Hoover.

> Cignetti: Hoover was "money" in overtime.

> Cignetti believes Hoover will improve physically. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 24, 2026

Look. In Cignetti, we trust. I get that.



Having said that, I'll need a medical expert to explain to me how an afternoon against the good, not great Minnesota defense will allow Hoover to "improve physically." You know what would allow Hoover to improve physically? Sitting him against Minnesota and essentially giving him three weeks between games with the bye week to follow.



He looked like he needed that. Hoover's overtime heroics overshadowed the fact that he was the clear weak link in a pivotal 60-minute battle.

Let's also not forget that Wilson is a Year 7 guy who should be able to manage a game

It's a luxury to have that kind of experience in the quarterback room, especially in this era. Wilson might not have a Power Conference start under his belt, but his understanding of the offense made him an offseason priority for this staff when it lost Fernando and Alberto Mendoza.



Even if Wilson is only tasked with throwing it 10-15 times, I can't imagine him struggling in the way that Hoover just did against Michigan.

And to be fair, again, Hoover was great in the clutch against both Ohio State and Michigan post-arm injury. It shouldn't erase the struggles that preceded those late moments.



You also shouldn't need a "clutch" quarterback to keep Minnesota at an arm's length. You should be able to capitalize on short fields, run the football effectively, and occasionally turn to Charlie Becker and/or Nick Marsh to win a 1-on-1 battle.

We'll see how Cignetti and Co. approach this. It's a critical decision for a staff that only had to turn to a backup quarterback to start once since it arrived in 2024.



Go figure that it was two years ago when IU hosted College GameDay for a game against unranked Washington.



As fate would have it, GameDay is visiting the defending champs against unranked Minnesota on Saturday. Cignetti didn't let that national spotlight impact his decision to sit Kurtis Rourke, who we later found out played the entire season on a torn ACL.

Hoover gutting it out would make little sense for an IU team that's got bigger things in mind than it did two years ago. Any version of a repeat season involves Hoover being healthy enough to take his game to another level down the stretch. Now feels like the right time for him to do that.



If not, IU's passing game might again look like it's better off spiking the football every play.