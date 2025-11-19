Curt Cignetti Receives a One-of-a-Kind Honor as Indiana Remains Unbeaten
November 30, 2023 is a day that Indiana University sports fans will remember for as long as they live.
That was the day that Indiana hired then-fairly little-known Curt Cignetti from James Madison. Sure, James Madison had great success under Cignetti's watch, and Cignetti was on the ever-impressive Nick Saban coaching tree, but nobody in their right mind could have seen what was about to hit Indiana football.
Seemingly overnight, Indiana went from Big Ten cellar-dweller to national powerhouse. The Hoosiers rattled off 11 regular-season wins in Cignetti's debut year in Bloomington and already have 11 again this year, with a trip to Purdue being the only thing between them and a perfect 12-0.
It wasn't long ago that Indiana playing in the Big Ten Championship game was a dream, but in a few short weeks, it'll become a reality in just year two under Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti Gets Own Bobblehead from National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
Curt Cignetti took home nearly 10 different Coach of the Year awards following Indiana's remarkable 2024 campaign. If you ask me, I'd argue that his name should be on the short list of candidates to take home the honor again this year, considering how much of a drop off most of the experts thought Indiana would take.
Regardless of what awards he may take home this off-season, you can now take home a mini-Curt Cignetti with you.
That's right - Cignetti has a new honor from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, as they've introduced a bobblehead of the Indiana head coach from his introductory press conference at the end of 2023.
It's not your run-of-the-mill bobblehead, though. In it, the bobblehead is speaking into the microphone, saying his memorable clip from that introductory press conference, "“It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.”
The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,023, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and cost $40 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
Cignetti and Indiana look to put a bow on what would be Indiana's first 12-0 season in program history when they travel to Purdue on November 28.