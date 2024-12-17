Curt Cignetti Continues To Stack Up National Coach Of The Year Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There are a number of college football awards – and Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is likely a prohibitive favorite to win national Coach of the Year in all of them.
In the last two days, Cignetti has claimed three more major national Coach of the Year honors. On Monday, he was named coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association. On Tuesday, Cignetti earned both the Walter Camp Foundation and the Associated Press honors.
Those honors gave Cignetti four national Coach of the Year awards. Last week, Cignetti won the Home Depot National Coach of the Year award.
Cignetti is the fourth Indiana coach to win national coach of the year honors. Bo McMillin (1945, AFCA), John Pont (1967, AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, Walter Camp) and Tom Allen (2020, AFCA) were also honored.
Cignetti is the first Indiana coach to win the AP award.
The 11 wins that Indiana has had in 2024 is a program record, and it represents an eight-game improvement from the Hoosiers’ 3-8 season in 2023 under Tom Allen.
Indiana’s eight Big Ten wins are also a program record. The Hoosiers finished a game behind Oregon for the Big Ten regular season championship.
Cignetti is the first Division I head coach to start 8-0 or better in consecutive seasons at different institutions. He led James Madison to a 10-0 mark to start the 2023 season and pushed Indiana to an identical mark to begin the 2024 slate.
Cignetti is the only Indiana coach to start his first season at 4-0 and is the only non-Ohio State or non-Michigan Big Ten coach to begin his career with a 10-0 record since 1936. Ryan Day (Ohio State, 2018-19), Urban Meyer (Ohio State, 2012), Earle Bruce (Ohio State, 1979), Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948-49) and Carroll Widdoes (Ohio State 1944-45) are the others.
Awards still to be given are the Paul “Bear Bryant, Maxwell Football Club and Sporting News awards.
The Hoosiers travel to Notre Dame to play in the first round of the College Football Playoff at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The winner advances to play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
