Curt Cignetti Happy With Assistant Coach He Hired And Who He Kept
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One side-effect of success is that when a team achieves it? Other programs want to copy the same model to see if it works for them.
One of the drawbacks is that if they can’t find a way to copy that model on their own? They just might grab your guys.
That was certainly a danger for Indiana in the wake of its surprising 11-2 season that resulted in a College Football Playoff bid. Everyone from head coach Curt Cignetti through his staff were attractive options for supposedly more prominent programs to come and poach.
Ultimately, that didn’t happen. Much of it had to do with Indiana’s monetary commitment to football. From that starting point, Indiana tore up its original contract offered to Cignetti and gave him a raise.
After that, Cignetti could go to work to retain the staff that has meant so much to his success. Not just at Indiana, but at James Madison, Elon and Indiana of Pennsylvania. Cignetti’s philosophy is to have his coaches all preach the same message. Once they’ve established that, he’s fiercely loyal to his people.
Because of that, Indiana’s football staff only had to replace one coach during the offseason. Tino Sunseri, Indiana’s quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2024, went to UCLA to be the Bruins’ offensive coordinator.
Cigneti hired Chandler Whitmer to replace Sunseri as Whitmer assumed the same title of quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator that Sunseri had. Whitmer has been coaching in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021-23) and Atlanta Falcons (2024). He was an offensive quality control assistant with the Chargers and the pass game specialist for the Falcons.
Prior to that, Whitmer was a graduate assistant at Ohio State (2019) and Clemson (2020). A former quarterback at Illinois and Connecticut, Cignetti can relate as a former quarterback himself. Though Whitmer is young, Cignetti likes his credentials.
“Was very impressed with Chandler in our conversations – came highly recommended, a lot of knowledge, been around a lot of great people, excellent teacher. Looking forward to having him join our offense,” Cignetti said during a February press conference.
Besides being a quarterback himself, Whitmer worked with Justin Fields at Ohio State and Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. In the pros, Whitmer coached Justin Herbert with the Chargers. In Atlanta, Whitmer tutored Kirk Cousins and former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
“We're looking to bring in a guy to develop the quarterback, mainly. We've had great success with quarterbacks. Four straight players of the year offensively,” Cignetti said. “You're always looking for ideas from every staff member. But his number one job is to develop the quarterback.”
Bringing in key personnel is important, but so is retention of key coaches. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines was targeted by opposing schools after the Hoosiers had the top run defense in FBS and second overall defense in 2024.
Haines signed not one, but two different enhanced contracts that gave the defensive coordinator financial stability. The latest raise was given in January when Ohio State and Notre Dame were both on the hunt for defensive coordinators.
“When you're successful and you win and you're a coordinator and your side of the ball excels – I think we're number one in the country against the run, number two in total defense, we're number one in Big Ten in other categories – he's done a great job for me,” Cignetti said.
“The blue bloods were knocking at the door and we didn't want to lose him and we were proactive. I really appreciate President (Pam) Whitten and Scott Dolson for the tremendous support that they've provided since I've become the head coach that enables us to keep a key person like Bryant Haines,” Cignetti said.
Haines is an example of the loyalty that Cignetti commands and reciprocates.
“I think he just completed his third year as coordinator. He's been with me 11 or 12 years – people are going to come after him,” Cignetti said.
