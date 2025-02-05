Takeaways From Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza On Hoosiers Connect Podcast
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the most notable additions Indiana has made since the end of its historic 2024 season is quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
The Hoosiers’ former quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, exhausted his collegiate eligibility after setting single-season program records with 29 passing touchdowns and a 69.4% completion percentage while leading Indiana to a 11-2 record.
Mendoza, a transfer from California, steps in as the likely starter, and he’s viewed as one of the top transfer quarterbacks of the offseason, ranked No. 3 at his position by 247Sports and On3 and No. 4 by Rivals.
During the 2024 season, Mendoza completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, the Miami native also rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Mendoza recently appeared on an episode of the Player’s Perspective Podcast by Hoosiers Connect, an official NIL collective of Indiana Athletics. Here are my takeaways from the episode, which can be viewed below.
1. His background is similar to several Hoosiers
Part of what drove many players on Indiana’s 2024 roster was feeling underrated and overlooked. Coach Curt Cignetti brought in 13 transfers from James Madison last season, many of whom began their college careers as FCS players who did not receive FBS or Power Five offers out of high school. That created a chip on their shoulders and motivated them to show they could compete at the highest level at Indiana.
Mendoza left a similar impression during the podcast. Out of Columbus High School in Miami, he was rated as a two-star recruit, No. 2,149 overall and No. 140 among quarterbacks in the class of 2022. During the second semester of his senior year, Mendoza said the only committable offer he had was from Yale, an FCS program where he wouldn’t have received a scholarship.
But Cal entered his recruitment late, which came as somewhat of a surprise, and he committed in February 2022. Mendoza helped Cal become bowl eligible two years in a row after three straight losing seasons. Now he’s looking to help Indiana return to the College Football Playoff, motivated in part by being an underrated prospect early in his career.
2. Indiana has become an attractive destination for quarterbacks
The top contenders for Mendoza in the transfer portal were Indiana, Georgia, UCLA and Wisconsin, according to On3. In past eras, Indiana may have been seen as a downgrade, but not under Cignetti, who has a strong track record of success with quarterbacks.
Indiana lost co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri to UCLA this offseason, where he’ll be the offensive coordinator. But it retained offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan with a new contract and brought in Atlanta Falcons pass-game coordinator Chandler Whitmer to replace Sunseri.
Along with the ability to play and live with his younger brother Alberto, a redshirt freshman quarterback for the Hoosiers, Fernando saw Indiana as a great option because of the coaching staff.
“The reason that IU stood out and stood out way above the rest was the number one factor was the development,” Mendoza said. “The development that coach Cignetti brings, that coach Shanahan brings, and that coach Whitmer brings. All three have worked with phenomenal quarterbacks in the past.”
“Coach Cignetti, four out of the past five quarterbacks he’s had have all been conference players of the year. The only one that wasn’t was Kurtis Rourke, but I mean, that guy’s unbelievable. That guy’s great. Coach Shanahan, amazing offensive mind. And then coach Whitmer, coming from an NFL background to help me develop into my goal into an NFL quarterback one day.”
3. He’ll have plenty of talent around him
When evaluating his options in the transfer portal, Mendoza considered his potential new teammates. At Indiana, he saw a roster that returned its two leading receivers from the 2024 season, Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr., and added transfer wide receivers like Tyler Morris from Michigan and Makai Jackson from Appalachian State.
“Out of all the schools I was considering, Indiana was number one in that department,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza also mentioned Indiana’s offensive line, which made major strides from 2023 to 2024 under coach Bob Bostad. That group lost starting center Mike Katic and right tackle Trey Wedig, but it returned left tackle Carter Smith, right guard Bray Lynch and left guard Drew Evans. It also added Notre Dame transfer Pat Coogan, Ohio State transfer Zen Michalski and Colorado transfer Kahlil Benson.
4. More rushing ability than Rourke?
Rourke had one of the best seasons for an Indiana quarterback in program history. But if there was one flaw in his game, he wasn’t great at avoiding pass rushers in the pocket or scrambling for first downs. Rourke finished the season with 46 rushes for minus-35 yards and two touchdowns.
Mendoza made sure to establish that he’s a pass-first quarterback, though his stats and film at Cal show he’s more of a running threat than Rourke. In 2024, he ran the ball 87 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns the previous season.
“My style, I’m a passer,” Mendoza said. “I like to pass the ball. I can run. There’s been some highlights last year that I’ve been able to get outside of the pocket and situationally run, and I do pride myself on being a faster guy. Or I like to think of myself as a faster guy, maybe that’s just self confidence.
“My big thing is passing the ball. I mean, that’s how you win big-time games. And if I need to be gritty and run for the first down, I will, and I’ll put my body on the line. But my biggest thing is passing.”
