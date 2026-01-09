Curt Cignetti Outlines Indiana Football's Keys to Victory vs Oregon

ATLANTA — The stage, for Indiana football, has never been bigger. Yet the message, from coach Curt Cignetti, has never been more familiar.

Seated alongside Oregon coach Dan Lanning atop a podium overlooking several rows of reporters Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, the 64-year-old Cignetti rattled off the No. 1 Hoosiers' keys to victory when they face the No. 5 Ducks at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The question only asked for two areas, which Lanning abided by. He mentioned taking care of the ball — limiting turnovers and creating takeaways — and playing well on special teams. Cignetti listed quite a few more.

"We talk about the same thing every single game," Cignetti said. "Line of scrimmage, run the ball, stop the run, affect the quarterback, protect the quarterback. Turnover ratio — we're No. 1 in the country. Explosive plays, runs plus-12 (yards), passes plus-15 (yards) on both sides.

"Critical situations — third (and) fourth down, red area, two-minute before the half, end of the game. And (special) teams has to be a win. Every game, same stuff."

Lanning chimed in.



"I should have named more," Lanning said. "I thought we were just doing two."



"That was two," Cignetti quipped, smirking.



"Gosh dang, coach," Lanning responded with a chuckle.

Cignetti has a lengthy set of thresholds he wants his team to surpass. Indiana, by and large, has delivered each time it's been tested — evidenced as much by its unblemished record as its impressive statistical rankings.

How Indiana ranks nationally in Cignetti's key areas

Offensively, the Hoosiers rank No. 11 in the FBS in rushing, averaging 220.7 yards per game, and while their pass protection hasn't been as consistently strong, redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza has only been sacked 21 times in 14 games. Indiana is No. 7 nationally with 219 plays of 10-plus yards and tied for fifth with 83 plays of 20-plus yards.

The Hoosiers have the nation's best third-down offense, converting 56.47% of their attempts, though they're No. 90 in fourth-down success rate, picking up eight of 16 attempts. Indiana has been potent in the red zone, ranking No. 17 in scoring rate at 91.18% and No. 14 in touchdown rate at 72.06%.

Mendoza has performed well in key moments, too. The Miami native threw game-winning touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of wins over Iowa, Oregon and Penn State, and he made several key throws in the second half of the Hoosiers' Big Ten title game victory over Ohio State.

Indiana's defense has not only controlled the line of scrimmage, but often lived behind it. The Hoosiers are No. 2 in both scoring, allowing just 10.3 points per game, and total defense, giving up just 252.6 yards per contest. They're also second in run defense, allowing a mere 73.7 rushing yards per game.

Led by defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Indiana has one of college football's most aggressive, disruptive units. The Hoosiers are second nationally with 118 tackles for loss and fifth with 42 sacks, and they have one of the best ball-hawking secondaries in the country, as their 17 interceptions are tied for the eighth-most in the FBS.

Indiana has been stingy in crucial situations. Opponents convert only 28.02% of third downs, though they've found better success on fourth down, picking up 13 of 25 attempts.

The Hoosiers are far and away the nation's best red zone defense. They've allowed only six touchdowns in 23 red zone trips this season, and the 26.09% rate is the top mark by over 8%.

Indiana has also limited explosive plays, though quarterbacks have found success at times. Opponents have mustered only 24 runs of 10-plus yards, the lowest mark in the country, but the Hoosiers have given up 94 passes of 10-plus yards, which ranks No. 28.

Special teams coordinator Grant Cain has kept his unit at a high level, too. Indiana kicker Nico Radicic, who is 16-for-17 kicking field goals and is a perfect 76 of 76 on extra points, won the Big Ten's Kicker of the Year award.

The Hoosiers are one of 30 teams to not allow a punt return beyond 20 yards this season, and they're one of 50 teams to now allow a kick return longer than 40 yards.

All told, Indiana has aced the statistical measures Cignetti challenges his team to meet. The Hoosiers, however, have a strong test Friday night in Atlanta — and need to meet the moment once again.