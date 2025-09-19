Cignetti: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza 'Really Made Nice Progress'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fernando Mendoza's night was almost perfect. Almost.
Indiana football's redshirt junior starting quarterback hadn't missed a pass, he'd already scored a touchdown both on the ground and through the air, and the Hoosiers were marching into Indiana State territory with a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
But Indiana coach Curt Cignetti wasn't focused on any of that.
Mendoza "made a couple of poor decisions, consecutively," Cignetti said afterwards, by keeping a pair of read options that Cignetti thought should've been hand-offs to the Hoosiers' running backs. Mendoza's first rush lost two yards, and the next gained just one yard. Indiana faced a 3rd and 11, and Cignetti had to burn a timeout because the offense wasn't ready.
On Mendoza's walk back to the huddle, Cignetti tried to reel in the Miami native and get him back to steady ground. Mendoza threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr. the next play.
Such is the developmental arc of Mendoza, who transferred from Cal to Indiana last winter. He's nearing the climax of the same arc many of his transfer quarterback predecessors in Cignetti's system have embarked upon: Struggle early in spring practice, improve in the second half, have a strong summer and show up to fall camp a different player.
Over the final week-and-a-half leading into Indiana's season-opening 27-14 win over Old Dominion, Cignetti said he saw "marked improvement" from Mendoza. He prefaced that didn't mean Mendoza was struggling, but rather he'd significantly improved his footwork, timing, accuracy, reads, processing and awareness.
Mendoza has steadily progressed during the season, too.
In Week 1, Mendoza went 18-for-31 passing for 193 yards, no touchdowns and no turnovers. He's bettered his numbers each week — his completion percentage from 58.1% to 72% to 95%, his yards from 193 to 245 to 270, and his touchdowns from zero to four to five.
Mendoza's progress culminated in a historic performance against Indiana State, during which he went 19-for-20 passing for 270 yards and five touchdowns while adding a rushing score. He set Indiana's single-game record for completion percentage at 95%, while his six total touchdowns tied for the most in program history.
Now comes the test. Mendoza said after the Indiana State game he transferred to Indiana to play quality opponents like Illinois, and Cignetti believes Mendoza is ready for the moment.
"I think he's really made nice progress since the season started," Cignetti said Thursday night on his radio show. "And really like where he is at heading into this next game. He's made some nice throws. He's improved in the areas we thought were important for him to make progress in, and he's had a good week of practice heading into this game."
Mendoza, who entered the season with his name oft featured in early NFL mock drafts, leads the Big Ten with nine passing touchdowns. He hasn't yet thrown an interception, and the Hoosiers have scored touchdowns on 11 of Mendoza's last 12 full drives.
Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said in his press conference Monday he believes Mendoza has a next-level future due to his arm talent and mental aptitude.
"Mendoza is another one of those guys who I believe is going to play on Sunday," Henry said. "He has a live arm. I've been watching this young man for a while back at Cal. I mean, he makes some throws (where) you're like, 'My goodness.' His arm is as live as live can get. He has a nice, beautiful ball he throws.
"I think his downfield vision, his progressions that he make when he's in a pocket is absolutely incredible. I think this dude's an NFL quarterback for a bunch of different reasons, but his ability to throw the ball is absolutely incredible."
Cignetti is a tough critic, but he's not Mendoza's biggest. That title belongs to Mendoza himself. After games, Mendoza often touts those around him and highlights areas he needs to improve. Indiana's offensive line, running backs and receivers deserve the attention, he'll say.
But Mendoza has made the strides necessary to put himself in the spotlight. Now, he'll lead the No. 19 Hoosiers into their first top 20 home matchup since 1987 when No. 9 Illinois enters Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It's a nationally televised game on NBC, and there's a red-out theme in the stands.
For Mendoza, the Memorial Stadium lights have never been brighter — but Cignetti's support has never been higher.
"I have total confidence he'll step up and respond," Cignetti said Monday.
And perhaps this time, Mendoza will grow ever closer to perfection.