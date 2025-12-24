Cignetti Mum on Indiana Football's Replacements for Injured Starter Stephen Daley

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's biggest question likely won't get an answer until the No. 1 Hoosiers (13-0) kick off at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 1 against Alabama (10-3) in the Rose Bowl.

After losing All-Big Ten honorable mention defensive end Stephen Daley, who led the conference and tied for the Division I lead with 19 tackles for loss, to a knee injury suffered while celebrating the Hoosiers' Big Ten championship game victory over Ohio State on Dec. 6, Indiana must pivot to replace his production.

But Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who met with reporters Monday on Zoom, didn't pull back the curtain covering the Hoosiers' plan to fill Daley's void.

"Yeah, well, Bryant Haines does a great job coordinating our defense," Cignetti said. "We have a lot of confidence in our players, and we'll find the best solution that gives us the best chance to be successful."

Indiana has plenty of possible solutions.

Potential replacements for Stephen Daley

The first centers around the "next man up" approach, a role Daley thrived in after Indiana lost starting edge defender Kellan Wyatt to a season-ending knee injury in a 38-13 win over Michigan State on Oct. 18.

Daniel Ndukwe, a 6-foot-3, 244-pound sophomore from Lithonia, Ga., saw snaps against Wisconsin and Ohio State in relief of starting edge defender Mikail Kamara, who battled lower-body ailments.

Ndukwe has played 104 snaps on defense — 47 in run defense, 32 in pass rush and 25 in coverage — while registering five total pressures, including four quarterback hurries and one hit, according toPro Football Focus. He's steadily risen up the depth chart this fall, taking over as the No. 3 edge rusher after Wyatt's injury and the No. 2 when Kamara missed time.

The Hoosiers have other options to consider beyond merely replacing Daley with Ndukwe.

Indiana moved defensive lineman Mario Landino from field defensive end, where he spent his freshman season, to defensive tackle over the offseason. The 6-foot-4, 284-pound sophomore has flourished on the interior, collecting five sacks and six tackles for loss this fall.

Landino has played sparingly on the outside this season, as he's played either left or right defensive end on 76 of his 423 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. But he's a viable candidate to see more snaps on the end of the line of scrimmage.

Be it promoting Ndukwe to a larger role, kicking Landino outside or reshuffling additional pieces, Indiana's coaching staff has lots to ponder — and Cignetti gave no indication of which avenue the Hoosiers plan to take.

"It's a little bit of all," Cignetti said. "And I guess we'll see when we play the game what we decide to do, right?"