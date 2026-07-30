If you're looking for excuses for underperforming on the football field, then you're best to look somewhere other than Bloomington, Indiana.



Curt Cignetti helped lead Indiana to an improbable 16-0 record and national championship last season.



As the year went on, injuries mounted for the Hoosiers, and narrow escapes at Iowa, Penn State, and against Ohio State all put the perfect season in jeopardy.



But Indiana prevailed in each and was better by the time the College Football Playoff came around because of them, according to its head coach.

Curt Cignetti Unloads on Excuse Making of SEC

Based on college football talking heads having much to say about the grind of the SEC putting its teams in a tough place by the time the postseason comes around, I decided to ask Cignetti at Thursday's Big Ten Media Days session about the grind of the Big Ten.

Afterall, that 16-0 Indiana team was a single play or two away from dropping any of three games last year at Iowa, Penn State, and against Ohio State.



So, did the grind ultimately hurt or help the Hoosiers for the Playoff?

"I think that's a loaded question," answered Cignetti.

Curt Cignetti is a gift to college football. Indiana’s emergence is a gift to college football. I’m so fired up for the season. pic.twitter.com/8PO54pwGy9 — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) July 30, 2026

And then the two-time reigning national coach of the year proceeded to entirely unload on the SEC, without ever actually stating its name.

"I think your job as a head coach and the assistants is to equip your roster, make it as strong as possible with adequate depth at every position throughout the team," Cignetti stated. " You know, when you play that many games, you're going to get some guys dinged and injured, things happen...next man up with talent."

And then Cignetti's Big Ten Pride showed out before having a little something extra for the excuse makers from the SEC.

"The Big Ten is the best league in football and has a lot of really good football teams. It's hard to win on the road. Very physical football teams, very well coached. It definitely prepares you for the playoffs. There's no doubt about it. The numbers speak for themselves."

"We don't run a hype machine up here in the Midwest. We believe everything's earned, not given. And when we fall short, we say we fell short. We don't cry a river, whine, and complain. All right, and that's why we're the best."

Later on, during his side session he would go on to mention that the Big Ten "isn't a smoke and mirrors operation like some places" and we can only sit and wonder who he may have been talking about.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Not only is Cignetti the best coach in the sport of college football currently, he's also spot-on correct in his assessment of things nationally.

He made points during both of his media sessions Thursday to discuss the need to improve on a daily basis, and without doing so, any hope of winning national championships or the sort is ridiculous to even waste time thinking about.

It's not that Cignetti just led Indiana to the national championship that makes his comments carry more weight, it's that he clearly practices what he preaches in that regard - and Indiana and Big Ten football is better because of it.