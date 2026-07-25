How to Watch and What Indiana Fans Should Look for at Big Ten Media Days

There is a crispness in the air that is starting to signal Indiana football is close to returning. The season unofficially kicks off next week in Chicago at Big Ten Media Days from July 28-30 and the Indiana Hoosiers are sure to be the talk on the town.

How to Watch Big Ten Media Days?

The Big Ten Network will have on-site coverage starting at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, July 28th with Mike Hall and Jake Butt hosting B1G Live.



B1G Live will broadcast on July 29th and 30th from 12 PM ET to 6 PM ET.



When Will the Hoosiers Be in Chicago?

Fittingly, the Indiana Hoosiers will be taking the podiums in Chicago on the final day of Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, July 30th.



Along with head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana will be represented by three players, Tyrique Tucker, Carter Smith and Isaiah Jones.



Cignetti is scheduled to take the main stage at 1:45 PM ET, immediately followed by his side podium session at 2 PM ET. Indiana's player representatives will be at the side podiums from 3:00-3:30 PM ET.



Indiana's representatives will also be featured on the Big Ten Network at some point during the day.

Cream & crimson in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/zMeZHpq5ka — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 24, 2026

Storylines to Watch

1. What Cignetti quote will go viral this year?

Putting Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti in front of a microphone, odds are you will get gold.



In his first Big Ten Media Days, Cignetti said that his team was going to go to UCLA, kick the Bruins' tail, and come home when asked how it would lead IU into the Rose Bowl stadium for the first time since 1967.

Last year in Las Vegas, Cignetti fired a shot across the bow of the SEC when he said he adopted an SEC scheduling philosophy after being criticized for Indiana's non-conference schedule.



A quote that ultimately led the SEC to move to nine conference games with a requirement of playing one Power Four non-conference game.



What will it be this year?

2. Will there be any roster surprises?

While there is not expected to be any roster surprises due to injury or players leaving the program, it is something to keep an eye on.



Indiana has several players who were limited in the spring due to injury, and it is always possible that something occurred during summer workouts.

3. How is everyone handling winning the national championship?

During spring practice, Cignetti and the players said that the 2025 title is not mentioned in the locker room with this current group of players.



However, it will probably be the topic of choice for many of the national writers who come to Big Ten Media Days.



Will the three Indiana players embrace the question or kind of direct the conversation to this year,