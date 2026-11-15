Curt Cignetti's Biggest Takeaways From Indiana Football's Win Over USC

Indiana defeated USC 27-13 at Memorial Stadium, improving to 9-1 with another hard-fought victory that remained in doubt until the fourth quarter.



Following the win, head coach Curt Cignetti discussed his decision to start Grant Wilson, Indiana's offensive adjustments and the defense's continued ability to deliver in critical moments.



Here are the biggest takeaways from Cignetti's postgame press conference.

Cignetti made his quarterback decision two weeks ago

For much of Indiana's bye week, the question surrounding the Hoosiers was whether Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson would start against USC.



As it turns out, Cignetti had a pretty good idea of his answer long before Saturday.

"I kind of made that decision really the night that we beat Minnesota," Cignetti said postgame. "When I went home and when I woke up, you know, it was kind of confirmed based on how I felt."



Cignetti said the decision had the support of everyone within the program, although he stopped short of naming Wilson the permanent starter moving forward.

"We'll evaluate it this week as we go," Cignetti said.



For now, Wilson has earned a significant victory as Indiana's starter. Whether that ultimately settles the quarterback discussion remains to be seen.

Indiana took the restraints off its offense

After several weeks of conservative offensive football, Indiana entered Saturday determined to be more aggressive.



Cignetti admitted the Hoosiers had been operating with limitations offensively over their previous two games, something neither he nor offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan particularly enjoyed.

"We've been kind of playing in a tent, so to speak, the last two weeks, conservative, and we all hated it," Cignetti said.



Against USC, Indiana made a concerted effort to attack downfield and put pressure on the Trojans rather than simply avoid mistakes.



"We wanted to play to win and attack and not play with any fear," Cignetti said.

The change wasn't without its flaws. Cignetti expressed frustration with Indiana's continued penalties, particularly from a veteran offensive line.



But the Hoosiers also found success on the ground as the game progressed. Khobie Martin provided a spark in the second half, while Lee Beebe Jr. continued producing despite being banged up. By the fourth quarter, Indiana's rushing attack had begun wearing down USC's defense, giving the Hoosiers the balance they've lacked at times in recent weeks.

Indiana's defense delivered in the biggest moments

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Indiana's defense has been the backbone of the team for much of the season, and Saturday was another example of its ability to make critical plays. The Hoosiers held USC to just two conversions on 11 third-down attempts and continued their impressive work in the red zone.



Cignetti pointed to Indiana's success in those situations as one of the biggest differences in the game.

"We have really struggled on third down the last couple of weeks," Cignetti said. "We cashed in on a lot of those opportunities tonight."



Perhaps no play was bigger than Isaiah Jones' interception in the red zone in the fourth quarter, which ended a promising USC possession.

"That was maybe the huge play of the night," Cignetti said. "He's a playmaker. It was a key, clutch play."



Indiana's defense has repeatedly given the offense opportunities to win games, but against USC, the Hoosiers complemented those stops with a more productive offensive performance.

Close games are strengthening Indiana's belief

Indiana has made a habit of winning games that remain undecided until the final minutes, a significant departure from the blowout victories that defined much of Cignetti's first two seasons.



"I think this really strengthens your belief," Cignetti said.



Cignetti pointed to the competitive character and resilience his team has developed through those experiences, arguing that repeatedly delivering in high-pressure situations builds confidence and leadership.

"When it's a back-and-forth game, and every play becomes so important and has a history and life of its own, so to speak, and you consistently find ways to get it done, I think it brings you together as a team," Cignetti said.



Indiana would certainly prefer to win more comfortably, but there's value in knowing it can deliver when the game is on the line.

Cignetti isn't concerned with the playoff rankings

Indiana entered Saturday ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a position that prompted some questions about where the Hoosiers stand in the national picture.



Cignetti, despite a tweet earlier in the week that might suggest otherwise, isn't particularly interested in debating the committee's decisions.

"I haven't seen a single score [from Saturday], and it really doesn't matter who is where Tuesday," Cignetti said. "It's all going to play out on the field."



It's a familiar message from Cignetti, who has consistently emphasized controlling what Indiana can control rather than worrying about outside opinions.

With two regular-season games remaining, Indiana remains in position to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and strengthen its College Football Playoff resume.



The rankings will continue to generate discussion, but the Hoosiers have a much simpler path forward: keep winning, and the rest will take care of itself.