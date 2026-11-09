Josh Hoover Or Grant Wilson? Curt Cignetti Has Earned Trust With Indiana's Big Decision

Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson?



It's the question hanging over Indiana football ahead of Saturday's matchup with USC, and one that could ultimately determine whether the Hoosiers have what it takes to defend their national championship.



Curt Cignetti isn't offering any hints.

"We'll see how the week plays out," Cignetti said during his weekly Monday press conference. "We'll see who we trot out."



Stick with the established starter or ride the hot hand? Trust Hoover's body of work or the spark Wilson provided in Indiana's 23-16 overtime victory over Minnesota?



There's a compelling argument for either quarterback. But there's an even stronger argument for trusting the man making the decision. If anyone has earned the benefit of the doubt, it's Cignetti.

A healthy Hoover is still Indiana's best quarterback

Let's not rewrite history because of a few difficult Saturdays.



At full strength, Hoover is the better quarterback. His experience, quick release and ability to attack the intermediate passing game made him an appealing successor to Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.



But the Hoover Indiana saw early in the season hasn't looked much like the one taking snaps lately.

After throwing 18 touchdowns without an interception through six games, Hoover has struggled with his accuracy while battling an injury sustained against Ohio State. His health and recent struggles culminated in a halftime benching against Minnesota.



Cignetti acknowledged during his radio show last week that Hoover was recovering, making Indiana's bye week particularly well-timed.

But an extra week of rest doesn't guarantee he'll return to full strength, and that's what makes this decision so fascinating.



The question isn't whether a healthy Hoover is better than a healthy Wilson. It's whether a physically limited Hoover gives Indiana a better chance to win than a healthy Wilson.



Those are two entirely different conversations.

Wilson offers something different

Wilson didn't just rescue Indiana against Minnesota. He brought an element to the offense that Hoover hasn't consistently provided.



The veteran threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, including the 25-yard game-winner to Charlie Becker in overtime. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.



That last number shouldn't be overlooked.

Quarterback mobility has been a valuable weapon throughout Cignetti's coaching career. At James Madison, Todd Centeio and Jordan McCloud each provided a legitimate rushing threat. Even Mendoza contributed 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during Indiana's championship season.

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No one needed to be an elite runner. They simply forced defenses to account for another possibility.



Wilson offers that dimension, particularly with Indiana's offensive line struggling to consistently establish the run.

Of course, one impressive half doesn't erase Wilson's limitations as a passer. Hoover's overall body of work remains considerably stronger, and Wilson hasn't proven he can sustain that Minnesota performance over four quarters, much less an entire stretch run.



But with Indiana's offense searching for consistency, Wilson's mobility and willingness to attack downfield give Cignetti something worth considering.

Cignetti has earned Indiana's full trust

Start Hoover and risk watching the offense continue to sputter. Start Wilson and risk discovering his Minnesota heroics were more of a moment than a sustainable solution.



Neither option comes without risk.

But Cignetti knows considerably more about Hoover's health, Wilson's command of the offense and how both quarterbacks are performing in practice than anyone debating the decision from the outside.

He's also demonstrated a willingness to make the difficult call, pulling Hoover at halftime against Minnesota with Indiana's season perhaps hanging in the balance. After transforming one of college football's historically struggling programs into an undefeated national champion, hasn't he earned the trust to make another?

Indiana fans can have their preferences. They can believe Hoover's experience makes him the obvious choice or that Wilson's mobility gives the offense its best chance to succeed.



But whichever quarterback Cignetti sends onto the field Saturday should be the right choice in their eyes, because he's the one making it.

That doesn't mean Cignetti is incapable of making a mistake. It just means he's earned the right to make this decision without being second-guessed before USC even kicks off.



Indiana is 8-1, ranked fourth in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and still firmly in the hunt for another national championship.

With USC, Washington and Purdue remaining on the regular-season schedule, the quarterback decision could go a long way toward determining whether the Hoosiers have a legitimate chance to do it all over again.

There are no guarantees in college football, even with Cignetti calling the shots. But the coach who delivered Indiana an undefeated national championship has earned something that can't be measured in wins, statistics, or quarterback ratings.



Unwavering trust.



Whoever trots out at quarterback Saturday, Indiana fans should have every reason to believe Cignetti made the right call.