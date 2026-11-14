Indiana Football vs. USC Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
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Indiana football returns from its bye week Saturday afternoon, as the Hoosiers take on USC at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers enter the top-20 showdown fresh off of a much-needed bye week and with questions surrounding the quarterback position.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Saturday's contest.
Get ready for Indiana vs. USC
- How To Watch Indiana Football vs. USC: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds
- ESPN FPI Predicts Indiana's Chance Against USC in Top-20 Showdown
- Josh Hoover Or Grant Wilson? Curt Cignetti Has Earned Trust With Indiana's Big Decision
- Who Will Replace Joe Brunner? Indiana Football Has Several Options Against USC
- Curt Cignetti Talks Indiana's Quarterback Situation, USC Challenge And Special Teams
Indiana vs. USC pregame availability report
Indiana vs. USC live updates
Pregame thoughts
Updates to come
First half
Updates to come
Halftime thoughts
Updates to come
Second half
Updates to come