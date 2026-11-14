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Indiana Football vs. USC Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana football battles USC in Bloomington.
Zach Browning|
Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) celebrates a first down during the Indiana versus Northwestern football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) celebrates a first down during the Indiana versus Northwestern football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana football returns from its bye week Saturday afternoon, as the Hoosiers take on USC at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers enter the top-20 showdown fresh off of a much-needed bye week and with questions surrounding the quarterback position.

Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Saturday's contest.

Get ready for Indiana vs. USC

- How To Watch Indiana Football vs. USC: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds
- ESPN FPI Predicts Indiana's Chance Against USC in Top-20 Showdown
- Josh Hoover Or Grant Wilson? Curt Cignetti Has Earned Trust With Indiana's Big Decision
- Who Will Replace Joe Brunner? Indiana Football Has Several Options Against USC
- Curt Cignetti Talks Indiana's Quarterback Situation, USC Challenge And Special Teams

Indiana vs. USC pregame availability report

Indiana vs. USC live updates

Pregame thoughts

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Updates to come

First half

Updates to come

Halftime thoughts

Updates to come

Second half

Updates to come

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Zach Browning
ZACH BROWNING

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