Curt Cignetti Reveals Indiana's Secret to Success He'll Carry Into 2026

When Curt Cignetti’s up on the podium, he makes building a national-championship culture sound easy. (Spoiler: it’s not.) He has hard-and-fast principles that, seemingly, his programs have lived by for years now, even before his Indiana days.

And considering Cignetti owns a 46-6 record as an FBS head coach and has only lost three total games in the past three years, one can comfortably characterize his process as a successful one.

Last year, though, Cignetti’s team was at a different level. The Hoosiers were in an air that, at least on paper, no Cignetti-led squad had ever sniffed prior. Why? What set that team apart from the rest?

Curt Cignetti explains what made 2025 Indiana so special

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Football head coach Curt Cignetti speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Look, what separated last year’s team from the other really good teams I had was their day-in, day-out consistency,” said Cignetti at the 2026 Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. “They stacked meetings. They stacked practices. They went into every game with the right mindset and respect for the challenge and then they put it between the white lines and did the things that we emphasize.”

That oh-so-obvious answer feels like coach-speak, but there’s inherent truth in it. Coaches can drill certain points home and prioritize certain facets of the game, but how often do players fully embrace a coaching staff’s teachings?

And how often do they live by those teachings on a day-to-day basis – without failure? It’s very rare. But it seems as though the 2025 Hoosiers did just that. Not so shockingly, they wound up with a historic 16-0 campaign and a national title.

“I think that what I learned from this past team was how important day-in, day-out consistency is. This team didn’t have those kinds of movements,” Cignetti said, as he moved his hand in a rollercoaster motion, also at Big Ten Media Days. “Their dips were very subtle. It was the most consistent football team, day-in and day-out [that] I’ve ever been around.

“Had the mindset of ready-to-play. Going into every game, preparation was on point. And then the things we talk about that are important to us between the white lines, right? One play at a time. Zero, zero. Every play has got a life in history of its own. Fast, physical, relentless, smart, disciplined, poised. Not affected by success or failure.

“Never ever satisfied until you’re in the locker room at the end of the game. Play every play like [the] game is on the line. They did that better than any team I’ve ever had.

To have the level of buy-in Indiana had across the board this past season, those standards had to be met – and enforced – by every member of the squad. (It's every coach's favorite line: good teams are led by coaches but great teams are led by players.) And at quarterback – the most important and influential position on the field – the Hoosiers had the ideal tone-setter in Fernando Mendoza, whose pre-game preparation and in-game poise has drawn praise from Cignetti time and again.

At each position group – be it Pat Coogan on the offensive line or D’Angelo Ponds in the secondary – Indiana had leaders who embodied the coaching staff’s ideologies. And it trickled down to everyone else.

Can the Hoosiers' metronome-level consistency from 2025 be maintained in 2026?

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The logical question: can the Hoosiers carry that “day-in, day-out consistency” into 2026? Without a doubt, Cignetti will do everything in his power to ensure they do – but he isn’t omnipotent.

Again, the process paid off to the tune of a national title due to the players’ willingness to embrace the culture. And that’s a testament to Cignetti’s ability to find players that he expects to buy in, not to mention his ability to create a culture worth embracing.

But did he get the right players again this offseason? He certainly appears to have – at least from a talent standpoint. And if the Indiana newcomers also dive headfirst into Cignetti’s process, a second-straight title may find itself in Bloomington come January of 2027.