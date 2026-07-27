3 Instant-Impact Indiana Football Offensive Transfers to Know in 2026

Although the vast majority of Indiana’s lauded 2026 transfer class bolstered either the defense or special teams, the offense also reloaded via the portal (the Hoosiers brought in six offensive transfers).



One needs no introduction – heralded quarterback Josh Hoover – but others also come in with lofty expectations. Here are three transfers to know on offense for Indiana before the 2026 campaign:

Indiana's Bray Lynch (74) and Joe Brunner (56) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Brunner, Offensive Lineman

The 2025 season for Joe Brunner, a former Wisconsin Badger, in a snapshot: zero sacks allowed and just one penalty in 694 snaps (started all 12 games at left guard).

And Brunner didn’t take some seismic leap in the 2025 campaign. That level of play has been his standard from his very first college snap. Over the course of his entire career (1541 snaps), Brunner has committed just five total penalties and allowed… not a single sack.

Former Wisconsin OL Joe Brunner has committed to Indiana, per @chris_hummer



🔴 ZERO Career Sacks Allowed (749 Pass Block Snaps) pic.twitter.com/BI0j57NwZe — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 14, 2026

He has spent the entirety of his college career at left guard, but the Hoosiers already have Drew Evans, a seasoned and proven left guard (has 21 career starts).

Evans was getting reps at center in the spring, though, which would allow Brunner to stay at left guard. But if Evans winds up sticking at left guard himself, Brunner can seamlessly shift to right guard. However the front five ultimately shakes out, Brunner will be a starter.

Turbo Richard, Running Back

Indiana's Richard Turbo (1) takes a handoff from Josh Hoover (10) during Indiana football spring practice on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boston College, Turbo Richard’s old stomping ground, went 2-10 in 2025. The passing game was all but non-existent and the lone bright spot for the club was the ground game – thanks to Richard. Despite defenses loading up the box against Richard, he still managed to register 5.2 yards per carry and account for 749 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Richard has great patience and vision, along with tremendous burst once he decides to hit the gas. And his ability to keep his legs churning is second-to-none.



He always falls forward. And, in the passing game, he’s an excellent safety valve with sticky hands and, of course, the ability to turn plays up the field (he registered 30 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2025).

Expect Richard to be Indiana’s 1a running back, sharing duties with returner Khobie Martin, forming one of the premier backfield duos in the entire nation.

Nick Marsh, Wide Receiver

Indiana's Nick Marsh (11) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just two seasons, Nick Marsh accumulated 100 receptions for 1311 yards and nine touchdowns at Michigan State. He paced the Spartans in receiving yards and touchdowns in both 2024 and 2025.

At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds with plus athleticism, Marsh has all the necessary physical traits to shine on the outside. He has otherworldly vertical explosion, impressive straight-line speed and he’s deceivingly shifty in the open field.



Most importantly, he’s very physical – and nearly impossible to bring down with just one defender.

Naturally, Marsh is a deep-ball threat. He has the speed and sharp route running to create separation down the field, and, even if he doesn’t, he can simply go up and win any 50-50 ball.



Marsh is also effective in the short game – slants, comeback routes, outs, etc. – or intermediate, as well. And, again, with his strength, agility and speed, he often turns those quick-hitters into 20- or 30-yard gains. Expect Marsh to be firmly in the mix for All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2026.