Curt Cignetti Updates Injury Status on 2 Indiana Football Starters
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football enters Week 12 facing injury questions about two offensive starters.
During his Monday press conference, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said redshirt junior left guard Drew Evans will be out "a few weeks," while senior receiver Elijah Sarratt is day-to-day entering the No. 2 Hoosiers' noon kickoff Saturday against Wisconsin (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) inside Memorial Stadium.
Cignetti added redshirt senior Zen Michalski, who started in place of Evans at left guard during the Hoosiers' 55-10 victory over Maryland on Nov. 1, got "dinged up" in practice before Indiana's 27-24 win against Penn State on Nov. 8.
Subsequently, redshirt freshman Adedamola Ajani made his first career start after getting more work in practice. Michalski played one snap — at right tackle after starter Kahlil Benson was helped off the field with an injury — but largely spent the game on the sideline.
"Zen was able to play in the game but didn't get the reps during the week," Cignetti said. "And Ajani played well."
The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Ajani earned a 45.1 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, which gave Ajani a 47.5 run blocking grade and 23.4 pass blocking grade. Per PFF, Ajani allowed five pressures — two quarterback hits and three pressures.
Cignetti said Monday the Hoosiers' offensive line adequately handled Penn State's potent defensive line, which sacked Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza three times and registered six quarterback hits.
"You always want a clean pocket when you throw the ball. That's not going to happen when you throw it 30 plus times, but they did put pressure on our quarterback," Cignetti said. "They do have some NFL-type guys up front. There were a number of clean pockets, as well.
"Occasionally he got hit on a zero, house-blitz where they were bringing one more rusher and we could block, and that's going to happen. But you're always looking to improve your protection."
Sarratt's absence is less definite than Evans, as Cignetti said the Hoosiers will "know more every single day." If Sarratt can't play versus Wisconsin, sophomore Charlie Becker is in line to see significant snaps once more.
Becker thrived against Penn State, setting career highs with seven catches for 118 yards. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Becker played in 12 games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams, but has ascended into a quality piece in the Hoosiers' receiving corps.
In 10 appearances this season, Becker has caught 14 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown.
"Becker has taken advantage of his opportunities before the Penn State game, and really proud of him to come up big the way he did in that game," Cignetti said. "I thought he just showed a lot right there. We knew he had skills. He was long. He's always done a great job on special teams.
"He made some good catches when he had a chance to play this season. But in that venue to make those plays — he was the offensive player of the game. Really proud of him, and now let's stay humble and hungry and build on it."
Becker will get an extensive chance to build on his outing if Sarratt can't play — but that outcome, along with the verdict between Ajani and Michalski, likely won't be final until Saturday.