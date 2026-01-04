Indiana Football Lands Standout Michigan State WR in Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football secured a significant commitment within its 2026 transfer portal class Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State transfer receiver Nick Marsh verbally pledged to the Hoosiers, according to On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Marsh is Indiana's second transfer addition Sunday, joining Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman.

Marsh visited Bloomington on Jan. 3, one of 13 transfer portal prospects the Hoosiers hosted before turning their attention to preparing for Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal game against Oregon in Atlanta.

Meet Nick Marsh

Marsh was one of the most intriguing receivers in the portal. At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, the true sophomore is loaded with talent and has a productive background — to go along with two more years of eligibility.

A Detroit native, Marsh set Michigan State freshman records with 41 catches for 649 yards, and he tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions in 2024. He followed suit with an even stronger 2025 campaign, leading the team with 59 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns. Marsh finished his Spartan career with 100 catches for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns in 23 games.

Marsh performed well in two meetings against Indiana. During the Hoosiers' 47-10 victory over Michigan State on Nov. 2, 2024, Marsh led the Spartans in receiving with five catches for 78 yards and one touchdown. Marsh again led Michigan State in receiving in a 38-13 loss at Indiana on Oct. 18, catching seven passes for 64 yards and another score.

All told, Marsh caught 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoosiers — and evidently impressed Indiana coach Curt Cignetti enough to warrant significant interest this portal season.

What Marsh brings to Indiana football

Indiana has questions about the makeup of its receiver room entering 2026.

Senior wideout Elijah Sarratt, who leads the Big Ten with 13 receiving touchdowns, will be out of eligibility at season's end, as will E.J. Williams Jr., whose 35 catches and five receiving scores rank third best on the team. Redshirt junior Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana's leader with 61 catches for 849 yards, has a decision about whether he'll use his final year of eligibility or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sophomore standout Charlie Becker projects as a fixture to the Hoosiers' receiving corps next season, while freshmen LeBron Bond and Davion Chandler have each flashed in limited playing time this season.

Marsh would give Indiana an experienced, proven playmaker on the outside — by and large, a strong fit to try to fill Sarratt's shoes.