What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Season-Opening Win Over Eastern Illinois

Year 2 of the Darian DeVries era is officially underway, and Indiana's second-year head coach had plenty to like Monday night.



The Hoosiers opened the 2026-27 regular season with a convincing 91-57 victory over Eastern Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Following the win, DeVries met with reporters to discuss his team's performance.



Here are five takeaways from his postgame press conference.

Markus Burton is more than just a scorer

After not playing in a game that counted since last December, Markus Burton showed little rust in his Indiana debut.



While his scoring ability was already well established, DeVries was particularly pleased with Burton's playmaking. The Notre Dame transfer finished with five assists to just one turnover, consistently creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.

"He's being aggressive and making plays," DeVries said postgame. "Sometimes that's with him finishing it with a shot attempt. There's other times he's getting in there and getting everybody to collapse, and then he's spraying it out."



DeVries also praised Burton's improved 3-point shooting and explosiveness, noting that the guard has regained the burst that makes him so difficult to defend.

Bryce Lindsay gives Indiana a second playmaker

If Burton is Indiana's Batman, Bryce Lindsay is making a compelling case to be his Robin.



Lindsay carried his impressive preseason play into Monday's opener, giving Indiana another dependable ballhandler capable of creating offense.

DeVries particularly values the flexibility that having both guards provides.



"I like having both out there, one out there," DeVries said. "It's just if you need to sub one, you just know there's not going to be a dropoff."

Paint touches remain a priority

Indiana made nine 3-pointers Monday, but DeVries was more interested in how his team generated those opportunities.



The Indiana coach emphasized the importance of attacking downhill, collapsing defenses and creating quality looks rather than settling for perimeter jumpers.

"I thought Markus and Bryce did a good job of getting downhill," DeVries said. "I thought Mustaf got downhill. There were times where we got a little stagnant."



DeVries also praised Indiana's offensive rebounding, noting that the Hoosiers finished with an offensive rebounding rate around 38 percent.



Both areas have been points of emphasis throughout the preseason, and Monday offered encouraging early returns.

DeVries wants to keep his rotation deep

Nine Indiana players logged at least 15 minutes Monday, and DeVries hopes that kind of balance becomes the norm rather than the exception.



"I love being able to continually sub," DeVries said. "Those guys, their versatility, their ability to go out there, I know what I'm getting."

DeVries believes Indiana's depth helped wear down Eastern Illinois late in both halves, allowing the Hoosiers to maintain their intensity while regularly bringing fresh bodies onto the floor.



There will undoubtedly be nights when certain players command more minutes, but DeVries has made it clear he trusts his bench.

Trevor Manhertz has plenty more to give

Trevor Manhertz made an encouraging first impression in his official collegiate debut, scoring 11 points against Eastern Illinois.



The freshman showed flashes of the shooting ability and confidence that made him one of Indiana's more intriguing players throughout the preseason.



But DeVries believes Manhertz is nowhere near his ceiling.

"He has upside, and he's not even close yet to scratching it," DeVries said.



DeVries praised Manhertz's length, basketball IQ, and feel for the game, while acknowledging that the freshman still has plenty to learn.



If Manhertz is already contributing meaningful minutes in November, there's reason to be excited about what he could become as the season progresses.