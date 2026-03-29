Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Give Message to 2026 Hoosiers

Former Indiana Hoosiers recievers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. took a break from their NFL Draft preparations to return to Bloomington for an Indiana football spring practice. In a video released on X by IU football they had a message for this season's version of the Hoosiers.

What was Sarratt and Cooper's Message to the Team?

Both Sarratt and Cooper know what it takes to succeed under head coach Curt Cignetti, and the NFL hopefuls expressed their appreciation for the current group.



"It was good. Y'all was running around, flying around," Sarratt said. "It's the process, though. So day-by-day, Y'all already know that just day-by-day keep getting better, stacking days."



Cooper was more specific in his advice to the new group about prioritizing the team over the individual.



"Some of you all may not get the ball as much as you want in practice. (Sarratt) used to go through it all the time in fall camp, especially, he would go a day with one catch or no catches. Just put your head down and wait until the season comes; your time will come. Just keep working." Cooper said.

It is All About the Big Picture

Indiana will not win any football games in March and April. No team will. The spring is all about setting the standard and preparing for the season. Experience is the best teacher, and these two players have the experience of going 16-0 to give the next crop of Hoosiers the advice that got them to the top.



" You ain't trying to win. You ain't trying to win. Now we (are) preparing for camp, preparing for Saturdays during the season. So just keep stacking days." Sarratt said.

Coach Cignetti said on Thursday that each spring is like building a new house, and it starts with laying the foundation. These former Hoosiers know the standard and how to build a championship foundation. Their message should ring loud and clear for a team that also has high expectations.



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What are Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Junior Doing Now?

The duo are preparing for the NFL Draft which starts on April 23rd in Pittsburgh. Sarrat and Cooper both participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year and will participate at IU's Pro Day on April 1st in Bloomington.



Cooper impressed the scouts at the combine by running a 4.42 40-yard dash and registed a 37-inch vertical jump. With the Hoosiers' season ending Janurary 19th many of IU's prospects, including Sarratt, opted to do most of their testing at pro day instead of the combine.