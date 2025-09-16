First Look at Indiana Football Week Four Opponent: Illinois
No. 19 Indiana (3-0) is set to welcome No. 9 Illinois (3-0) in an unusual top-25 football matchup between the pair of border-state rivals. Each program has been running the tables thus far, as they both carry perfect records into this Saturday night outing.
The Illini have a solid win under their belt – Duke on the road – but the Hoosiers have arguably been cleaner through three games. Nevertheless, each team’s CFP hopes have been questioned by many, but one squad will put any concerns to rest on Saturday night, while the other may be out of the CFP picture entirely.
Here’s an in-depth look at Indiana’s Week Four matchup with kickoff less than a week away:
Indiana Football: Illinois Fighting Illini Scouting Report
In the midst of a program turnaround similar to Indiana’s own, Illinois, which hadn’t put together a winning season in ten years when head coach Bret Bielema took over in 2021, is on the heels of a 10-win campaign in 2024, including a Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina.
Returning 16 starters, including fifth-year senior Luke Atmyer at quarterback, the Illini entered 2025 with sky-high expectations as the No. 12 team in the country and have slowly crept up to No. 9, looking sharp and poised on both sides of the football through three games.
The Illini on the field
Through the air, Illinois is led by the aforementioned Altmyer, who has a deep arsenal of weapons at his disposal. None of the Illini’s wide receiver corps is tremendously experienced, but they’re quite deep with six valuable contributors – none more so than Swiss-army-knife wideout Hank Beatty (19 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown, along with a rushing and punt return touchdown through three games).
On the ground, Illinois employs a three-headed monster, with power back Kaden Feagin and speedster Aidan Laughery at the helm, while the explosive and shifty Ca’Lil Valentine offers a switch up.
Defensively, the Illini pride themselves on keeping opponents out of the end zone (just two touchdowns allowed all season) – although they tend to give up a healthy dosage of field goals. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry prefers his troops keep everything in front, and his secondary may be the best open-field tackling unit in the Big Ten.
Also worth noting, on the edge, Illinois has one of the top pass-rushers in all of college football: Gabe Jacas. He’s already recorded 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in just three outings.
Indiana vs. Illinois matchup
Few matchups in the history of this series have carried more weight and long-lasting repercussions than this upcoming Saturday night. A pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls will meet up on the gridiron in Bloomington, in an outing that may be the determinant in which squad can successfully build a perennial football powerhouse.
Indiana trails Illinois 25-45-3 in the series history, but, notably, has won four of the last five. The Hoosiers’ ability to get pressure on Altmyer and take advantage of the Illini’s inconsistent offensive line figures to be a key turning point on defense, while the wide receivers’ creation of separation against Illinois’ stingy defensive backs in man-to-man coverage may be the key factor on offense.