Former Baylor Commit Jakevian Rodgers Schedules Indiana Visit
Jakevian Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he'll take an official visit to Indiana University from June 24 to June 26.
Rodgers' recruitment is back open after de-committing from Baylor in February. He originally chose Baylor over an offer from the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA).
“I want to thank the Baylor coaching staff for recruiting me but I would like to see what other schools have in store for me,” Rodgers said in a tweet on Feb. 16. “Baylor will definitely be an option in the future but I want to take it one step at a time. I had long thought about this but I think this is best for me and my family. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Baylor."
Rodgers is a three-star recruit out of Daingerfield, Texas. At 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, he is listed as an athlete, wide receiver and cornerback across recruiting sites. Rodgers played on both sides of the ball for Daingerfield High School during his junior season, hauling in 28 catches for 580 yards and five touchdowns. He also made 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions on defense.
Since de-committing from Baylor, Rodgers has picked up offers from Indiana, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Sam Houston, UCF, Utah State, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State and Incarnate Word.
Indiana offered Rodgers on Feb. 28. Head coach Tom Allen has discussed the need to add speed and explosiveness on the outside, and Rodgers could bring just that. Rodgers is also runs track for Daingerfield and competes in the high jump.
Rodgers most recently took a visit to UTSA on June 3. If he chooses to attend Indiana University, Rodgers will join a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.
