Former Indiana Defensive Tackle CJ West Enjoying The Ride As NFL Prospect
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When it comes to enjoying the ride? Don’t worry about former Indiana defensive tackle CJ West.
Indiana’s big man in the middle of the defensive line in 2024, West was one of two Indiana players to be invited to the NFL Combine last week. West was the only Hoosier to participate; quarterback Kurtis Rourke is still recovering from knee surgery.
West was happy with his experience and his numbers he registered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but mainly he’s just thrilled to be on the ride to reach the professional ranks. Another step in that process took place Tuesday as Indiana hosted its Pro Day at Memorial Stadium and the Mellencamp Pavilion.
“I'm blessed. I just appreciate the opportunity. I’m just putting my head down and working. Just enjoying the time. It's a dream come true,” West said. “All the stuff that I did, the things you dream about as a child. I just want to continue to do that and not get too high on myself and stay in the moment.”
West was pleased with his performance at the combine. Among defensive tackles, he ranked fifth in the 10-yard sprint at 1.73 seconds and tied for fifth in the vertical jump at 33 inches. West ranked seventh in the 40-yard dash at 4.95 seconds.
“A lot of people say I surprised them. A lot of people didn't think I was that quick. I always knew in my head I was pretty quick,” West said. “Most of my life, I was an underdog. A lot of people doubted me. And once again, just go out there and prove the haters wrong.”
West feels like he began to get positive attention after he performed well at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January.
“It was huge, because I got a chance to perform like actual football stuff in front of a lot of football coaches, a lot of scouts, and they really got to see me perform outside of just film. They saw me face to face, got to meet me, shake my hand. It was huge for me,” West said.
West has always had a business-first work ethic. It’s what took him from a lightly recruited player out of Chicago to Kent State to the big leap to Indiana.
“It's work time. Don't make the stage too big. Just kind of rely on my training, all the things that I've done the during the offseason and during the season,” West said.
West comes off a season where he had 40 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery, but apart from individual statistics, he was instrumental in helping the Hoosiers lead the nation in run defense at just 81.2 yards per game.
West is aware that his lone season with Indiana provided him with the visibility and caliber of competition needed to get NFL scouts to look his way. He also has a large appreciation for the bond he and his Hoosiers teammates built in their magical 10-2 season that ended with the College Football Playoff berth.
“This was one of my last chances to get to support my teammates. I wanted to be here with my guys. This is probably the last time we're in the same arena together at the same time. That was big for me, just seeing all the guys that I worked with throughout the season who kind of helped me get into the position I am today. Without them, shoot, I wouldn't be here,” West said.
NFL.com’s assessment is that West’s prospect grade suggests he can be “an average backup or special-teamer.”
West isn’t worried about that when he’s not on the field. West wants to make sure he smells the roses on his way to whatever his professional fate may be.
“I'm gonna take some time with these next couple days after finishing the Pro Day to kind of reflect on it,” West said. “It was one of those things you dream about when you’re a kid and you see it on TV. You watch YouTube videos of it, and like, I was actually there. It’s still surreal.”
