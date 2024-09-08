Tom Allen, Connor Bazelak Reunite in Penn State-Bowling Green Matchup
Saturday's Penn State versus Bowling Green game created a unique quarterback-coordinator battle with Hoosier ties.
Former Indiana head coach Tom Allen is now the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and his unit went up against Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak, who played for Allen in Bloomington during the 2022 season. And it turned out to be quite the game.
Bazelak and the Falcons gave the Allen and the Nittany Lions all they could handle Saturday in Happy Valley. Bazelak threw two early touchdown passes to give Bowling Green a 17-7 lead at the 12:48 mark of the second quarter, and the Falcons took a 24-20 lead into halftime.
But Allen's defense stepped up in the second half. Penn State held Bowling Green scoreless in the third quarter and took a 27-24 lead into the fourth.
Bazelak had two opportunities to tie or take the lead in the final 10 minutes, but he threw two fourth-quarter interceptions. After the second interception with 4:16 left in the game, Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton scored a 41-yard touchdown to put the Nittany Lions ahead by 10 points.
Bazelak led the Falcons on a field goal drive with 47 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late. Penn State came away with a 34-27 win, improving to 2-0 on the season and dropping Bowling Green to 1-1.
The Allen-Bazelak battle swung in different directions throughout the game. Bazelak gave Bowling Green a chance to pull the upset, completing 25 of 39 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. But his pair of fourth-quarter interceptions proved costly and ultimately helped Allen and the Nittany Lions come out on top.
After the game, the Hoosiers' former coach and quarterback shared moment together on the field.
Allen is in his first season as Penn State's defensive coordinator, following seven full seasons as Indiana's head coach and eight years in Bloomington overall.
He led Indiana to bowl games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and that 14-7 run was the Hoosiers' winningest two-year stretch since the 1993 and 1994 seasons. But his success fizzled out, and a 9-27 stretch from 2021-23 signaled the end of Allen's Indiana tenure.
Bazelak spent one season under Allen in 2022. In 10 games, he completed 235 of 426 (55.2%) pass attempts for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In Indiana's record books, he ranks 13th in single-season passing yards, sixth in single-season attempts, first in single-game attempts with 66 against Cincinnati and eighth in single-season completions.
Bazelak led the Hoosiers on a late touchdown drive to defeat Illinois in the season opener, part of a 3-0 start to the season. But Indiana lost eight of its final nine games and finished the year with a 4-8 record.
The Big Ten eliminated east and west divisions entering the 2024 season, so Indiana won't face Allen and the Nittany Lions until trip to Happy Valley during 2025 season. If Allen is still at Penn State by then, he'll make his return to Bloomington during the 2027 season, according to fbschedules.com.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA CRUSHES WESTERN ILLINOIS: Indiana football dominated all phases of Friday’s game against Western Illinois, improving to 2-0 with a 77-3 victory. The Hoosiers set a program record for total yards with 701 against the Leathernecks. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DEFENSE NOT SATISFIED: The Hoosiers have allowed 10 points in two games, but slippage at the end of the first halves have been an annoyance. CLICK HERE.
- SARRATT COMES ALIVE: After a quiet Week 1, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt had a dynamic game against Western Illinois. CLICK HERE.
- HOW DID OUR WESTERN ILLINOIS PREDICTIONS GO? We look back at predicted outcomes for Indiana's game against Western Illinois and whether they played out or not. CLICK HERE.
- TODD'S TAKE: Indiana got an easy win and Western Illinois got paid. It was a record night at Memorial Stadium, but at some point? The domination is diminished given the weakness of the opponent and fans are left watching a game that just doesn't have much in it for them. CLICK HERE.