Former Hoosiers Casey, Carter Waived By Cincinnati Bengals
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Cincinnati Bengals waived 11 players on Friday, two of which were former Indiana Hoosiers Aaron Casey and Andre Carter.
Casey quickly signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. Carter originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, but he was cut and joined the Bengals. Now, both will look for opportunities with new teams ahead of their rookie seasons.
Casey spent six seasons at Indiana from 2018-23 as a linebacker under former head coach Tom Allen. In 2023, he was a team captain and made the first-team All-Big Ten. He also led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally with 20 tackles for loss. Casey originally joined the Hoosiers out of Douglasville, Ga.
Carter spent just one season in Bloomington as a defensive end after beginning his career with Western Michigan. In 2022, he was named second-team All-MAC after leading the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. As a Hoosier, Carter totaled 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks on his way to earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
