15 Former Indiana Football Players on NFL Rosters as Preseason Begins
While Indiana football continues working through fall practice in Bloomington, 15 of its former standouts are fighting for jobs in the NFL.
Preseason games began league-wide Thursday, though Indiana tight end Zach Horton (2024) helped kick off the season with the Detroit Lions on July 31 in the NFL Hall of Fame game. Tight end Ian Thomas (2016-17) was the lone Hoosier to play Thursday, and he caught two passes for 24 yards with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here's the full list of Indiana players currently on NFL rosters this summer ...
*NOTE: This list excludes players who transferred from Indiana and finished their college careers elsewhere, hence Michael Penix Jr.'s absence.
QB Kurtis Rourke (2024), San Francisco 49ers
WR Myles Price (2024), Minnesota Vikings
WR Ke'Shawn Williams (2024), Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (2015-19), Miami Dolphins
TE Zach Horton (2024), Detroit Lions
TE Ian Thomas (2016-17), Las Vegas Raiders
OT Luke Haggard (2020-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Trey Wedig (2024), Los Angeles Rams
OG Dan Feeney (2012-16), Buffalo Bills
DT James Carpenter (2024), Jacksonville Jaguars
DT CJ West (2024), San Francisco 49ers
LB Cam Jones (2018-22), Kansas City Chiefs
LB Micah McFadden (2018-21), New York Giants
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (2016-21), New York Jets
S Raheem Layne (2017-21), New York Giants
Seven of Indiana's 15 NFL players were part of the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff run in 2024: Rourke, Price, Williams, Horton, Wedig, Carpenter and West.
Linebacker Jailin Walker spent of OTAs and minicamp with the Las Vegas Raiders but was released before the start of training camp. Walker has worked out for several teams in the past two weeks and may find himself on a practice squad during the season.
Collectively, 13 NFL teams have Indiana players on their roster. The 49ers (Rourke, West) and Giants (McCrary-Ball, Layne) have two Hoosiers apiece.
