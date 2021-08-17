Former Hoosier Jerome Johnson Waived by Miami Dolphins

Jerome Johnson had a solid four-year career at Indiana and was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in May. But he was never able to work his way up the depth chart in South Florida, and he was waived on Tuesday.

The rookie, who signed with the Dolphins in May after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, wasn't able to move up the Dolphins' depth chart during the summer. He did not play in their first preseason game, 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Johnson was a four-year letterman (2017-20) at Indiana where he played in all 45 games with 29 starts. Johnson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020, where he helped Indiana to a 6-2 record and a No. 12 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

Johnson, a Bassville, Miss., native, graduated from Indiana with a criminal justice degree in December of 2020. He closed out his career with 111 tackles, 63 solo, with 13.5 sacks (97 yards) and 21 tackles for loss (109 yards). Johnson added two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, four quarterback hurries and one blocked field goal in 45 games (29 starts).

The Dolphins today announced that they acquired tackle Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick, and also waived/injured cornerback Jaytlin Askew, waived tackle Jonathan Hubbard, guard Tyler Marz and tackle Timon Parris and placed wide receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve.

