Saints Make Additional Roster Moves After Preseason Opener

The New Orleans Saints made two more roster moves on Monday afternoon. According to The Advocate's Amie Just, the Saints released veteran K Brett Maher and placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy on injured reserve.

Monday's news follows three releases the team announced on Sunday. After their preseason opener, New Orleans released CB Prince Amukamara, DE/LB Noah Spence, and rookie RB Stevie Scott III the day after a 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Maher, 31, was released with an injury designation. He had two years of NFL experience, both with the Dallas Cowboys. Last week, he was signed to fill in for K Wil Lutz, who will miss the beginning of the season after groin surgery. Maher did not attempt any field goals on Saturday but converted both of his extra-point opportunities.

New Orleans does not have kickers on the roster after Maher's release. Rookie backup punter Nolan Cooney is listed as the emergency kicker and handled kickoff duties against the Ravens.

The 27-year-old Murphy was in his first training camp with the Saints. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft. After playing two years with Green Bay, he spent time on the practice squads of the Rams and Texans before signing with the Saints this offseason.

New Orleans is not required to make additional roster moves until Aug. 24, the day after their second preseason game against Jacksonville. All NFL teams are required to remove at least five players from their roster by August 24.

