Former Notre Dame Center Pat Coogan Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Pat Coogan didn't wait long as far as determining his college football future on Friday.
The former Notre Dame center visited Indiana on Friday and Coogan immediately committed to the Hoosiers.
Coogan confirmed the commitment on his X account late Friday afternoon.
Coogan started 13 games for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish were national runner-ups in the College Football Playoff. Much like the man he is replacing at Indiana - Mike Katic - Coogan was moved to center from his former position at left guard.
Coogan helped make Notre Dame’s running attack one of the best in college football. The Fighting Irish averaged 200.9 yards per game and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.
Part of Notre Dame’s attack was the ability to run quarterback Riley Leonard up the middle. Though he often had a blocking back to clear the way, Coogan played a role in the center of the line.
Coogan was rated as the 45th-best center in college football by Pro Football Focus, scoring with an overall grade of 72.1 in 813 snaps. Coogan scored a 69 as a run blocker and a 79 as a pass blocker.
Coogan will have one year of eligibility left as rules currently stand.
As reported by On3.com, Coogan was supposed to visit Michigan on Saturday, but his commitment to Indiana takes the Wolverines off the board. Beating Michigan to a recruit is a big coup for Curt Cignetti and offensive line coach Bob Bostad.
The addition of Coogan gives Indiana options on its offensive line.
It could eliminate the need for Indiana to move an existing starter to the center spot - assuming Coogan stays at center. Or Coogan could be moved to another spot - perhaps his former guard position - and another starter could play center.
Either way, Indiana's depth is increased dramatically on the offensive line. Indiana returns starting left tackle Carter Smith, left guard Drew Evans and right guard Bray Lynch. Indiana also signed former Ohio State tackle Zen Michalski, a possible replacement for Trey Wedig at right tackle.
Indiana will not have Nick Kidwell back. When Indiana updated its 2025 roster earlier this week, Kidwell was not listed. Kidwell was expected to be a starter coming into the season, but he suffered a knee injury in fall camp and never played a down for the Hoosiers.
