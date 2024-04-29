Four Hoosiers Join NFL Teams After 2024 Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana did not have any players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft for the second consecutive season. The Hoosiers' last two-year run without a draft pick came during the 2012 and 2013 drafts.
However, two Hoosiers signed as undrafted free agents and two received training camp invites.
After making the first-team All-Big Ten, linebacker Aaron Casey signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent. Casey led Indiana with 109 total tackles in 2023 and became the first Hoosier to win multiple Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week awards in a career. At 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, Casey finished third in the nation and led the Big Ten with 20 tackles for loss.
Defensive end Andre Carter signed with Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He spent five seasons at Western Michigan before transferring to Indiana for his final year of eligibility. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Carter finsihed second among Hoosiers with 11 tackles for loss and third with two sacks.
Following his lone season at Indiana, wide receiver DeQuece Carter received a training camp invite from the New York Giants. He racked up 3,035 yards across four seasons at Fordham, then transferred to Indiana and made 27 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. At 6-foot and 200 pounds, he finished as Indiana's second-leading receiver in 2023.
And after serving as Indiana's long snapper in all 57 games dating back to the 2019 season, Sean Wracher received a training camp invite from the New York Giants. In 2023, Wracher was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best long snapper. Phil Steele gave Wracher All-Big Ten honors during each of his five seasons with the Hoosiers.