Friday Football Notebook: Indiana Newcomers Impressing as Season Approaches

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Charlie Spegal has something to prove.

The New Palestine running back, who won Indiana Mr. Football a season ago, chose to come to Indiana as a walk-on over scholarship offers from schools like Army and Indiana State.

Spegal, a 5-foot-10, 218-pound back, wants to prove he can compete in one of the toughest conferences in college football.

“Charlie is everything you see he was in high school. He’s a thick back that runs really, really hard, and he’s hard to tackle,” Running backs coach Mike Hart said Tuesday. “He wants to be here. He loves football, and he wants to prove that he’s a Big Ten football player.”

However, Spegal will have to wait his time to make a splash. Stevie Scott and Sampson James are the two designated backs for Indiana this season. David Ellis, Tim Baldwin Jr. and Ahrod Lloyd are also a part of Indiana's deep running back core.

But Spegal has impressed early on, and his coaches and teammates believe he has a bright future with the Hoosiers.

“Charlie, that’s my guy,” Scott said. “Charlie’s a good player. Runs very hard, knows how to make people miss and he’s a very strong-minded player. Charlie’s going to be good in the long run, especially with coach Hart being his position coach.”

Bryson Bonds showcasing maturity as freshman

Freshman defensive back Bryson Bonds has been named a number of times by the Indiana coaching staff as a guy who has caught their eye.

In Indiana's first preseason scrimmage last week, safeties coach Jason Jones put Bonds out there to see how he would do, and he was pleased with the results.

"I threw him out there with some of the older guys just to see him moving around and he is one of those guys that was able to get lined up and made checks," Jones said. "He was not afraid to talk or to communicate. He had a chance to make some plays, he came down and made those plays."

Even his teammates have been impressed with what Bonds has brought to the table so far.

"I am proud of him. Knowing him as a freshman coming in, he has brought in confidence. He is always asking questions. He is always watching film," defensive back Devon Matthews said. "He is always talking on the field. I believe his confidence will really set him apart. In high school, he was a tackling machine. We are expecting him to come in and make those tackles."

Depth at tight end position

The tight end is always one of the most important positions in football. The ability to block and catch goes a long way for an offense if the tight ends are talented enough.

For Indiana, they have a number of tight ends who fit the bill.

Number one is Peyton Hendershot, who had a successful season in 2019, setting Indiana's single-season tight end record with 52 receptions.

But behind Hendershot is a cast of players looking to contribute. Matt Bjorson, AJ Barner, Khameron Taylor and Gary Cooper are four guys who make up the depth and talent of the tight end group.

"We talk about building the room," tight ends coach Kevin Wright said. "From day one we have talked about how we would need to be able to play five different guys on any given Saturday. Everyone in the room knows that and I think that has really helped our room."

Hendershot and Bjorson are the two veterans in the group while Barner, Cooper and Taylor have really made strides during camp.

Taylor is currently dealing with some injuries, but Wright thinks if he has everyone healthy, they will all see the field at some point during the season.

"It is going to be a nine-week season and everyone is going to have to contribute in some way," Wright said.

