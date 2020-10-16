Friday Football Notebook: Jonathan King, Miles Marshall Ready for Big Contributions This Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After making his debut in 2019, Jonathan King has progressed well in the offseason heading into 2020.

Last season, King played in seven games at defensive tackle. He made his collegiate debut in the season-opening victory against Ball State, and he broke up one pass in the Northwestern win, which earned him IU defensive player of the week.

In this offseason, defensive line coach Kevin Peoples has been pleased with King's work at defensive end.

"I think he found a home at defensive end," Peoples said. "He is right around 260 (pounds) and he is an athletic guy. He has got some strength and some size. He is doing a really good job playing the run and the pass."

King's athletic ability has really made him stand out for Indiana.

Peoples believes the defensive line has a lot of depth, and King is one of the guys who can contribute this season.

"His athleticism, at that weight, for us is what we are looking for," Peoples said. "He is going to be able to play in both situations and I am pleased with where he is at. We think we found a home for him."

Miles Marshall Primed for Breakout Season

Miles Marshall was a name Indiana coaches and players brought up numerous times during the course of the 2019 season.

He finished the year with 16 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown, and he appeared in all 13 games.

The redshirt sophomore is a big, athletic receiver, and now that Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale are gone, Marshall's role is expected to increase with Indiana this season.

Marshall makes up the trio with Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle to be the main receivers this season.

"He's grown a whole bunch," receivers coach Grant Heard said. "The best teacher is game experience. For him to get in there, and have success when he got in there, I think it has helped him understand that he can play on this level."

Heard said nothing rattles Marshall, and he's very steady. Both Philyor and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also said they know Marshall will do big things this season.

Indiana Puts Emphasis on Special Teams

Throughout the NFL and college games so far this year, special teams have played an important role in the outcome of a lot of contests.

It's no secret that the last time Indiana played in a game, special teams hurt them as they didn't have the hands team on the field in the Gator Bowl, and Tennessee recovered an onside kick with four minutes left to help their comeback.

But heading into this season, new special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin said Friday that Indiana has put a big emphasis on special teams. Whenever a crazy special teams moment happens in a game, Teegardin will text Tom Allen and they will get clips of the play.

"Every single special teams meeting, every single day we have been showing those clips and teaching," Teegardin said. "I think that is the biggest thing. It is so hard to replicate the speed, the environment, the play itself, but teaching those guys about the situation that occurred. We are going to learn from other people's mistakes and be ready for those when the opportunity comes."

Teegardin said Indiana has actually executed and successfully recovered the onside kick that took place in the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons game a few weeks ago. They call it the "watermelon kick."

It just goes to show Indiana is trying to adapt and prepare for anything possible in a Big Ten season where they know mistakes need to be kept to a minimum.

"We are learning from those mistakes that we have seen other teams make and that has been really beneficial for us," Teegardin said. "We are trying to show those guys as much film as possible during meetings."

Related Stories: