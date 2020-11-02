Game Time for Indiana's Matchup at Michigan State Revealed
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers' week 4 matchup with Michigan State now has a time and channel.
On Nov. 14, Indiana will take on Michigan State in East Lansing at noon ET on ABC or ESPN2.
Last season, Indiana lost a close game to the Spartans 40-31.
This week, the No. 13 Hoosiers (2-0) will host the No. 23 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) in Memorial Stadium at noon ET on FS1.
In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.
You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.
Check out the full week 4 Big Ten schedule below:
Related Stories:
- WHEN MICHAEL PENIX GETS HOT, THE OFFENSE TAKES OFF: Tom Brew's two cents on how electrifying Indiana's offense can be when Michael Penix Jr. catches fire. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA'S DEFENSE CONTINUES TO CREATE TAKEWAYS: For the second straight game, Indiana's defense forced three takeaways. CLICK HERE
- PEYTON HENDERSHOT PAYS OFF IN RED ZONE: Indiana's tight end caught two touchdown passes in the red zone Saturday, which was a big part of Indiana's success. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA TOPS RUTGERS: For the instant recap of Indiana's victory over Rutgers, CLICK HERE