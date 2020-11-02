Game Time for Indiana's Matchup at Michigan State Revealed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers' week 4 matchup with Michigan State now has a time and channel.

On Nov. 14, Indiana will take on Michigan State in East Lansing at noon ET on ABC or ESPN2.

Last season, Indiana lost a close game to the Spartans 40-31.

This week, the No. 13 Hoosiers (2-0) will host the No. 23 Michigan Wolverines (1-1) in Memorial Stadium at noon ET on FS1.

In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.

You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.

Check out the full week 4 Big Ten schedule below:

