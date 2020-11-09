Game Time for Indiana's Matchup at Ohio State Revealed
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers' week 5 matchup with Ohio State now has a time and channel.
On Nov. 21, Indiana will take on Ohio State in Columbus at noon ET on FOX.
Joel Klatt announced on Twitter that he and Gus Johnson will have the call for Indiana and Ohio State in two weeks.
Last season, Indiana lost to Ohio State 51-10, but the Hoosiers didn't have Michael Penix Jr.
This week, the No. 10 Hoosiers (3-0) will go to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (1-2) at noon ET on ABC.
In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.
You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.
Related Stories:
- TOM ALLEN REACTS TO INDIANA'S WIN: Head coach Tom Allen said he wanted to elevate his program, and he believes the win over Michigan did just that. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA ENDS DROUGHT OVER MICHIGAN: Indiana defeated Michigan for the first time since 1987. CLICK HERE
- JIM HARBAUGH REACTION: Jim Harbaugh's job might be on the line at Michigan. CLICK HERE