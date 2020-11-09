SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Game Time for Indiana's Matchup at Ohio State Revealed

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers' week 5 matchup with Ohio State now has a time and channel.

On Nov. 21, Indiana will take on Ohio State in Columbus at noon ET on FOX.

Joel Klatt announced on Twitter that he and Gus Johnson will have the call for Indiana and Ohio State in two weeks.

Last season, Indiana lost to Ohio State 51-10, but the Hoosiers didn't have Michael Penix Jr. 

This week, the No. 10 Hoosiers (3-0) will go to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (1-2) at noon ET on ABC.

In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.

You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.

Related Stories:

  • TOM ALLEN REACTS TO INDIANA'S WIN: Head coach Tom Allen said he wanted to elevate his program, and he believes the win over Michigan did just that. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA ENDS DROUGHT OVER MICHIGAN: Indiana defeated Michigan for the first time since 1987. CLICK HERE
  • JIM HARBAUGH REACTION: Jim Harbaugh's job might be on the line at Michigan. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew