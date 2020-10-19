Game Time for Indiana's Halloween Matchup at Rutgers Revealed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will have two back-to-back 3:30 p.m. kickoffs to start the 2020 season.

After the Hoosiers host Penn State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1, they will travel to Piscataway for week two for a Halloween matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Next Saturday will be Indiana's first road game of the season.

In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.

You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.

Also, below is the entire week two schedule for the Big Ten.

