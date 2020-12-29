Indiana's Harry Crider, Jerome Johnson Selected to 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl

The game itself is canceled, but the seniors will be provided with opportunities to meet virtually with NFL scouts.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Hoosier seniors were selected to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Game organizers announced Tuesday that Indiana center Harry Crider and defensive lineman Jerome Johnson both earned selections to the Shrine Bowl.

The game itself is canceled due to COVID-19, but they still decided to recognize seniors for their accomplishments this season.

Seniors have also been granted an extra year of eligibility, so both Johnson and Crider could choose to come back next season, but those decisions won't be made until after the bowl game.

"That's a decision I'm gonna make for sure soon after the bowl game in regards to what I'll do next," Crider said. "The Shrine Bowl, that's a huge opportunity. I know the game is canceled, but I know they're still giving opportunities to meet virtually with NFL scouts and so forth and just that whole training process.

"Even getting invited is a huge opportunity, and I'm super thankful for that. But yeah, like I said, I'll be making that decision here soon after the game."

Below is the press release from the Shrine Bowl on its plans for the 2021 opportunities:

Despite the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl™ being cancelled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, game organizers will announce all-star selections throughout December to recognize outstanding senior seasons. In conjunction with the National Football League, players will participate in virtual training sessions in preparation for the NFL Draft.

The 96th annual East-West Shrine Bowl had been scheduled for January 23, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The student-athletes will participate in various virtual training/informational drills with current NFL coaches and members of the NFL Operations staff. Some 2021 all-stars will also participate in various virtual experiences with Shriners Hospitals for Children patients in recognition of the game’s nearly century-long commitment to supporting the health care system’s life-changing mission.

The most recent East-West Shrine Bowl, played this past January, currently boasts more than 100 members of its roster on NFL rosters this fall. The nation’s oldest college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl dates back to its original contest in 1925. The game benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children and its mission to provide excellent care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

Thousands of East-West Shrine Bowl players have gone to the NFL in the past century, including 78 who went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Some of the many college all-stars who played in past games include Tom Brady, Gale Sayers, John Elway, Lawrence Taylor, Pat Tillman, Brett Favre, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Frank Gifford and Roger Staubach.

We understand these student athletes have been granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and the disruption of the college football season. The East-West Shrine Bowl wishes to recognize these young men for their outstanding contributions to their respective teams on and off the field during this challenging season.

