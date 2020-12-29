Hoosiers Determined to Capture First Bowl Win in 29 Years

Some of Indiana's players spoke to the media Tuesday and talked about how important the Outback Bowl is to them.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana running back Stevie Scott admits that the team was pretty bummed when the College Football Playoff committee left the Hoosiers out of a New Year's Six Bowl.

Head coach Tom Allen asked the team if it still wanted to compete in a bowl game this season, and despite the disappointment, there were no second thoughts in the locker room.

"We just used it as fuel to the fire," Scott said. "We all decided to play this Ole Miss game and just show the world that it doesn't matter what adversity we have to face, we're always going to go out there and do what we have to do to get the job done."

Scott described the team as "fired up" when presented the opportunity to go play the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa.

The Hoosiers haven't taken the field since Dec. 5 when they defeated Wisconsin 14-6 at Camp Randall Stadium. Since then, Indiana has had two games with Purdue canceled due to COVID-19, and the team was on pause from all team-related activities as well.

But for Indiana, the start-and-stop rhythm over the past few weeks is nothing new to them.

"It is really just dealing with what we dealt with in the summertime when the season got canceled," Scott said. "It brought back, not a memory, but something that we were used to. I feel like we handled that pretty well. We try to focus on the positives and stay together as a team and try to keep building on something special, and keep getting better each and every day."

The last time Indiana won a bowl game was in 1991 when the Hoosiers defeated Baylor in the Copper Bowl 24-0.

Last season, the Hoosiers had the chance to end that streak in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, leading Tennessee 22-9 with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter. Indiana went on to lose the game 23-22.

"I am sure you have heard a lot about how long it is been since we have won a bowl game," center Harry Crider said. "That is obviously a huge motivating factor for us. Another chance to play an SEC opponent. We get that opportunity maybe once a year, so it is a statement game. A chance for us to make a statement. So many factors play into it, and that is why we are so excited to get down there and play."

This will be the first-ever meeting between Indiana and Ole Miss. The Hoosiers are 6-1 and the Rebels are 4-5.

Saturday's contest will also be Indiana’s fifth bowl game against an SEC opponent: 1988 Peach Bowl (27-22 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 2), 1988 Liberty Bowl (34-10 win over South Carolina on Dec. 28), 1990 Peach Bowl (27-23 loss to Auburn on Dec. 30), 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (23-22 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 2).

Even though Indiana is 1-3 against the SEC in bowl games, the Hoosiers hold a 27-22-1 (.550) all-time record against SEC opponents.

This might not be the bowl game Indiana hoped it would get, but it provides the Hoosiers with another opportunity to make history this season.

"The energy levels are high because we know what is at stake," safety Jamar Johnson said. "We know that this program has only won a few bowl games, so we are taking it upon on ourselves this time to do what we have to do to make sure we get a win."

