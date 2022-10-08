Homecoming Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. No. 4 Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana welcomes No. 4-ranked Michigan to Memorial Stadium for an exciting homecoming game. Join Hoosiers Now reporter Haley Jordan on Tailgate Tales as she ventures out into the tailgate fields to ask Hoosier fans what Indiana can do to slow down the Wolverines' offense.

Michigan is a 22.5 point favorite after a 5-0 start on the season including last week's 27-14 win over Big Ten opponent Iowa.

The Hoosiers have struggled to get going on offense in the first half and emphasized that can't happen when facing a top-five team. Tight end AJ Barner, who is out for the game with a left foot injury, said it's one thing to say it, but another to do it, and the Hoosiers haven't played four true quarters of football yet.

Fans in the tailgate fields were split when it came to the score prediction. Some showcased their Hoosier pride and put Indiana up by several touchdowns. Other fans reluctantly admitted they think Michigan will come out victorious.

Fans are also concerned with Michigan's run game led by Blake Corum, who's rushed for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Other fans added Indiana's defensive line needs to come out more aggressive when facing the Wolverines' offense powered by sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

This will only be McCarthy's second road game start as he enters a stadium filled to the brim with screaming cream and crimson fans looking for their team to redeem the past two weeks of losses.