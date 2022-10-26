Hoosier Roundtable, Episode 9: Behind the Scenes With Special Teams Stars James Evans, Sean Wracher

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the bright spots in this difficult season for Indiana has been the play of their special teams. Charles Campbell had a game-winning field goal in September to beat Western Kentucky and Jaylin Lucas returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown last weekend against Rutgers.

And a real consistency all year has been the outstanding play of punter James Evans and long snapper Sean Wracher, who's one of the best in the business at what he does. This year, Evans is also the holder on field goals, and he's been a big piece o that unit as well.

James Evans (94) holds for a Charles Campbell field goal attempt during last Saturday's game at Rutgers (USA TODAY Sports)

Evans, a sophomore from New Zealand, has improved greatly in his second year with the Hoosiers. He's got a lot of funny stories to tell about life in America, and his buddy Sean Wracher is his sidekick just about all the time when they are out and about.

Wracher, considered one of the best long snappers in the country, talks about how he came to enjoy that role so much and what he does to be as consistent as he is all the time. He's got a lot of great stories to tell, too.

Also, to end the podcast, we are ru-running my interview with Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle. We moved up the interview to run with the story on his decision to enter the transfer portal for 2023, but wanted to add it back in for all of you who do read the stories but listen to all of our Indiana podcasts. This week's podcast ends with Jack's full interview. It seemed even more important to replay it, especially the way last week's game at Rutgers played out.

Sean Wracher (right, No. 95) has been one of the best long snappers in the country since arriving in Bloomington from Cleveland. (USA TODAY Sports)

Watch the full Episode 9 here