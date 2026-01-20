Indiana was clinging to a 10-7 lead over Miami with just over five minutes to in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game. The Hoosiers defense was superb most of the night, but especially rose to the occasion after giving up its first score of the game.



Miami had swung momentum in getting the game to 10-7, and the Indiana defense came out with back-to-back three-and-outs, forcing Miami to twice punt deep in its own territory while down just three.



It was that second punt that was perhaps the biggest play of the game.

Indiana didn't send the house by any means, but Miami punter Dylan Joyce took a couple short strides to his right before punting the ball, and it was just enough for Indiana's Mikail Kamara to stretch out his hand and block the punt.



As he tends to do, Isaiah Jones quickly spotted the ball and dove on it in the endzone for the Hoosiers touchdown.

As you would expect, social media erupted upon seeing the massive play. It might have been the play that won Indiana the national championship on Monday, but it was certainly as big as any other on the night.



Below are some of the best posts following the game-changing play.

Curt Cignetti's Wild Reaction

You wouldn't know it by looking at Curt Cignetti's face, but Indiana just blocked a punt for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/2zMbb3Hacw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 20, 2026

"Hey Curt, you just won a $1.2 billion PowerBall Jackpot..."



"Hey Curt, your daughter just won the Nobel Prize..."



"Hey Curt, your team just blocked a punt and scored a touchdown off it in to make it a two-score lead in the national championship..."

A College Football Playoff First

That's the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown in CFP history. https://t.co/PCEXoi5uIt — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 20, 2026

A historic play on a historic night for the Indiana Hoosiers.

More Curt Cignetti Reaction Thoughts

Curt Cignetti after Indiana just scored a blocked punt TD in the natty pic.twitter.com/8wOl1fFU2d — Henry (@seminole4life22) January 20, 2026

Florida State Fans Likely Thrilled by Blocked Punt

FSU fans watching that blocked punt pic.twitter.com/Qo3mn5jX6k — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) January 20, 2026

Speaking of - who were Purdue fans rooting for Monday night in Miami?

Hey Grok, Was That a Big Play?

Hey @grok what’s the record of teams that have blocked a punt for a TD in the Natty? — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) January 20, 2026

Well, as we've learned, that was the first and the team to do so improved to 1-0 in such circumstances.

Indiana Fans Celebrate in Hard Rock Stadium

Indiana fans HYPED after the blocked punt TD ‼️#NationalChampionship #NeverDaunted pic.twitter.com/efUAk86Rzd — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) January 20, 2026

The party was on for the Hoosiers in Miami, but credit to the Hurricanes for coming right out and marching down the field with a touchdown drive of its own, that got the game back to a 17-14, Indiana.

Bussin' With the Boys Called Game a Bit Early

This blocked punt just won Indiana the National Championship pic.twitter.com/nrbVQZz3nN — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 20, 2026

In the moment, everyone in Bloomington was thinking this exact thing, but in reality there would be a few more massive plays to help Indiana clinch its first national championship.