A few Indiana football stars participated in what is becoming a tradition of sorts around college sports as they spent time on Thursday celebrating their recent national championship by working a "shift" at Raising Cane's in Bloomington.



Defensive backs D’Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe worked the shift, as well as wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, as they mostly connected with fans, spoke to the media, and enjoyed one of the most popular fast food stops for college students nationwide.



The event was done in celebration for an Indiana team that defied the odds and won its first football national championship by going 16-0. That doesn't mean the event took place without significant news coming for the future of one of the star Hoosiers.

D'Angelo Ponds Declares for NFL Draft

D'Angelo Ponds shakes hands with a fan while working a shift at Raising Cane's in Bloomington. | Raising Cane's

D'Angelo Ponds used the opportunity to announce his future plans, which will be to enter the 2026 NFL draft. The star defensive back made plays all year for Indiana, including blocking and returning a punt for a touchdown against what was a top-10 Illinois team at the time, and intercepting and returning the opening pass of the Peach Bowl for a touchdown against Oregon.



Ponds took part in the event just days after helping Indiana win the national championship in his hometown of Miami. That's something that he shared with fellow Hoosier and Raising Cane's worker-for-a-day, Jamari Sharpe.

Jamari Sharpe on Playing National Championship at Home

“It was amazing getting to play in my hometown in front of my family. It was a huge moment catching that interception,” said Sharpe. “I’m happy for our fans. I know they’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”



"That interception" was of course the one that stopped Miami's last minute drive, and secured Indiana's hopes of winning a national championship.



The roar of Indiana fans that took over Hard Rock Stadium was obvious in that moment, but the celebration seemingly hasn't slowed down in Bloomington since.

Elijah Sarratt Discusses the Excitement in Hoosierland

Elijah Sarratt, Jamari Sharpe and D’Angelo Ponds served up Chicken Fingers and selfies to screaming fans during a celebratory “shift” at Raising Cane’s in Bloomington | Raising Cane's

“I always knew the excitement that Bloomington people had and I’m glad we were able to give this win to everyone. The fans deserve it. We wouldn’t be able to have the success we’ve had without them,” said Sarratt. “We’re dogs – we love the game and we love showing out for ourselves. I wish we had more time here. These are my boys and we put in a lot of time together, so I’m glad it ended the way it did. We were undefeated and no one can take that away from us.”

Raising Cane's has made this type of event a regular, as a similar "shift" was worked by Ohio State stars Will Howard and Jack Sawyer after winning the national championship.



Raising Cane's uses it as a way to involve the community with the team that did so much to bring it together.