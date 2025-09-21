Indiana Soars into College Football Playoff Picture Following Blowout of Illinois
That sound you heard coming from Bloomington on Saturday night was the Indiana Hoosiers putting the nation on notice. By blasting No. 9 Illinois 63-10, Indiana made it crystal-clear that 2024 was no lucky happening.
It wasn't a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for what have been long-suffering Indiana football fans. Instead, 2024 was just the start, and 2025 might just be even better.
Curt Cignetti has changed the attitude at Indiana, and as a result of Saturday's beatdown of Illinois, the Hoosiers are primed for another College Football Playoff run.
Here's a quick projection on how the College Football Playoff will look this winter, as it takes the year to date into account as well as projecting what's still to come.
Nick Shepkowski's Updated College Football Playoff Projection:
Top Four Seeds, First Round Byes:
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Florida State
Seeds 5-12, First Round Matchups Included:
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. South Florida
6. Penn State vs. 11. Oklahoma
7. Miami (FL) vs. 10. Indiana
8. LSU vs. 9 Iowa State
Reasoning on the Teams:
For me, nobody has been more impressive than Ohio State, who turns things up again next week as its Big Ten season starts in Washington. It's early, but Georgia appears to be the class of the SEC early on. I do feel that the committee will try its hardest to not allow the top two seeded teams be from the same conference.
Oregon and Penn State will be a huge game next week in Happy Valley with the winner having an express lane open to the playoff.
Ole Miss was impressive in beating Tulane and has a favorable outlook in terms of its SEC schedule, while you can't deny what Oklahoma has done to date, although a gauntlet still awaits it.
Indiana's College Football Playoff Outlook:
The Hoosiers got by a big roadblock Saturday, routing Illinois from jump and running to a 63-10 win. With Indiana's remaining schedule, expecting the Hoosiers to go 10-2 shouldn't just be possible, but should be the expectation based on what we all just saw.
Next week turns into a dangerous game at Iowa because it't follow an emotional victory over Illinois and will be Indiana's first road trip of the season.
For the most part, Indiana's schedule is friendly as the Hoosiers have to go to both Oregon and Penn State, but things set up exceptionally for another possible run to the playoff. And after what happened Saturday night, whose to say Indiana can't go in and beat an Oregon or Penn State?
Indiana put the nation on notice Saturday night. It's not just the cute, feel good story it was nationally in 2024. In 2025 its looking to do more than just get to the College Football Playoff, but make some noise and knock off a traditional power or two along the way.