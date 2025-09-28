How Indiana Made College Football History In a Gutsy Win Over Iowa
Saturday's trip to Iowa was everything and more than it was advertised to be for the Indiana Hoosiers. A week after seemingly hitting the easy button for four quarters in a 63-10 blowout of Illinois, Indiana had to scratch and claw to sneak out of Iowa City with a 20-15 triumph.
The nail-biting contest came down to the final minutes as Iowa missed a 42-yard field goal with two minutes to play, which would have given the Hawkeyes a 16-13 lead. Instead, it was a Fernando Mendoza beating a zero blitz by Iowa a few plays later to find Elijah Sarratt for 49-yard go-ahead score.
A self-inflicted safety to end the game made Indiana a 20-15 winner and improved the Hoosiers to 5-0 as they enter an off week. So how are the Hoosiers 5-0 as the halfway point of the regular season nears?
Indiana Makes College Football History with Balance
Indiana has gotten to 5-0 by doing everything well. It's easy to look at a team and be hyperbolic and state they do a little of this and a little of that, but in Indiana's case, it's certainly true. According to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform, Indiana's balance on offense became a first across FBS college football on Saturday.
So what exactly do those numbers tell us? Indiana is very good in both the run and passing games, all while hardly turning the ball over. No team in the last 30 years has had that kind of balance and success through five games, and it was critical in Saturday's victory.
Indiana's Offensive Balance - A Step Further
Yes, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the key cog that makes the entire offense go, but who else he relies on truly does vary. Indiana has four running backs that entered Saturday's game with more than 200 rushing yards on the year. It was more limited as Iowa's defense was swarming Saturday, but Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black, and Mendoza combined for 34 carries.
In the receiving game, Indiana has mixed up its prime targets throughout the year. Omar Cooper, Jr. entered Saturday's game with over 100 more receiving yards than any other player, but Sarratt led the Hoosiers six receptions and 132 yards Saturday, including the late go-ahead score.
That was even more necessary on Saturday as Indiana's run game struggled. Thanks to the safety at the end of the game, Indiana's rushing average was just 2.7 yards per carry officially, but even without it, the Hoosiers mustered just 4.3 yards per carry, down considerably from its 6.8 yards per rush it entered the game averaging.