Slowly but surely, Indiana's 2027 recruiting class is starting to come together.



It may have been a slower start to it than some Indiana fans would have liked, but after a busy weekend, the Hoosiers have now landed three recruiting commitments this week.

The latest comes from the heart of SEC country, as wide receiver Jordan Carrasquillo announced Thursday that he's headed to Bloomington.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Jordan Carrasquillo has Committed to Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 195 WR chose the Hoosiers over Maryland, Wake Forest, and Cincinnati



“HOO HOO HOO HOOSIERS‼️”https://t.co/YMSBtobzYj pic.twitter.com/FE1aa8f7yg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2026

Carrasquillo checks in at 6-1, 195 pounds, and comes with a three-star ranking from the 247Sports composite.



His commitment to Indiana in football comes after previously being a lacrosse commitment to Ohio State, which speaks to his athleticism.

You can look no further than 2024 College Football Playoff opponent Notre Dame and wide receiver Jordan Faison for how talent in lacrosse translates to skills at the position.

Jordan Faison caught 7 passes for 89 yards in Notre Dame's first-round CFP win vs. Indiana. Here are all of his receptions.



Faison feasted in the quick game and against zone coverage. He's adept at making himself available to the quarterback. Solid WR.https://t.co/k5hacMu7TJ pic.twitter.com/h1YGooI0ZC — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 28, 2024

Maryland, Wake Forest, and Cincinnati were the finalists that Indiana beat out for Carrasquillo's talents.

Trusting Curt Cignetti More Than Star-Ratings

If the last two seasons have taught us anything, it's that far more important than what a recruiting service rates a player, is how Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti sees them.

You may take a quick look at Carrasquillo, see the three-star rating, his finalists that aren't overly impressive, and think that he's sort of just a guy to fill a spot.

When it comes to wide receivers, I'm going to give Cignetti even more of the benefit of the doubt than other positions.

Indiana has been building a mini-factory of wide receivers under Cignetti and if there is a position that clearly gets developed in a huge way under this regime's watch, its wide receiver.



Omar Cooper, Jr. just became a first round pick of the New York Jets while Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker may be as talented of 1-2 punch of any wide receiver pairing in college football this season.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

I've never been one that goes all-in on recruiting rankings, but I also think there is still value in them.



The higher base of talent a team brings in would suggest the higher the ceiling is in terms of development.

That has to happen with players that are willing to be developed, though. What seems to be crystal clear is that Cignetti's staff has a tremendous talent in finding players that fit that mold.



While I have complete confidence that Indiana's team rankings in recruiting will be up sizably compared to anything we've seen from the Hoosiers in recent memory, I'm even more confident that the ever-growing group will ultimately out-perform whatever it finishes rated at.