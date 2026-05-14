If you had any doubts about Indiana football having staying power following last season's national championship, they should have been erased after the haul Curt Cignetti and company brought in through the transfer portal.

Still, some think Indiana won't stick around for no reason other than "it's Indiana football" and catching up with the times is not a strong suit of said people.

What Indiana appears close to pulling off on the recruiting trail should only further validate that Indiana is not only on the peak of the college football mountain, but that it won't be moving away from that anytime soon.

Indiana Takes Lead for Mega-Recruit Monshun Sales

Monshun Sales of Indianapolis (Lawrence North) has long been viewed as one of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle.



247Sports rates him as the nation's top receiver in the class, and puts him as the seventh overall player nationally in 2027.

"I think Indiana may have grabbed that pole position"@SWiltfong_ says Indiana and Alabama are battling for 5-star WR Monshun Sales 🔥



MORE: https://t.co/zGS9Or2x83 pic.twitter.com/AIDvWigC7D — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) April 28, 2026

And despite everyone from Alabama to Miami to Oregon and Texas pushing to land the 6-5 standout, Indiana appears to have taken a signifcant lead in his recruiting.



So much, in fact, that the recruiting experts are starting to predict Sales ultimately makes his commitment to Indiana.

Sales made a recent visit down the road to Bloomington and since then, it seems to be more "when" and not "if" he'll ultimately commit to the Hoosiers.



As hard as it is for some to still buy into Indiana as a football power, the potential decision by Sales to pick Indiana makes all the sense in the world.

Why Indiana Makes Sense for Monshun Sales

As much as Alabama, Ohio State, and others can talk about history, that doesn't do a lot of good in the world of NIL,



Nor does it do a lot of good when you're talking about the team that is currently at the peak of the college football mountain.

Indiana is just two years into the Curt Cignetti era but has already turned into a small wide receiver factory.



Omar Cooper, Jr. just had his named called at the end of the first round of the NFL draft while Elijah Sarrett went 115th overall.



Couple that with Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker getting a lot of draft love already for next year, and the development at wide receiver by Indiana is undeniable.

Monshun Sales is now ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the 2027 Class



The 6’5 205 WR is down to Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, and Indiana



Will definitely be one of the most notable recruitments to follow this cyclehttps://t.co/hYn4pHe2ca https://t.co/ZgpEAU6PGF pic.twitter.com/dSlCu4mmKI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 23, 2026

Factor in Indiana's clearly elite culture and the fact that early playing time would seem likely, and it all adds up to a whole lot more than just money being a reason for an elite wide receiver from Indianapolis being high on the Hoosiers.