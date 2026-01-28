Indiana will enter the 2026 college football season in unfamiliar territory as it is the hunted across the sport and not the hunter.



The Hoosiers, of course, capped their improbable national championship campaign not quite two weeks ago in Miami and now turn the page to next season.



While much of the team, including head coach Curt Cignetti, took time to receive their flowers in front of a packed house at Assembly Hall ahead of the men's basketball clash with Purdue, Indiana's schedule for the 2026 season was officially released just before.



It'll be a challenge for Indiana to make another run at the College Football Playoff in 2026 in a loaded Big Ten, but the schedule allows for that chance yet again. Here are five thoughts on Indiana's 2026 draw.

Indiana 2026 Football Schedule: Tale of Two Seasons

Sept. 5: vs. North Texas

Sept. 12: vs. Howard

Sept. 19: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 26: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 3: at Rutgers

Oct. 10: at Nebraska

Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 24: at Michigan

Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 7: Bye Week

Nov. 14: vs. USC

Nov. 21: at Washington

Nov. 28: vs. Purdue

For Indiana, there will be a change of difficulty after its first five games. The Hoosiers should go unchallenged in the non-conference as well as in their first two Big Ten games, but a trip to Nebraska after playing on the East Coast the week before is no simple task before getting Ohio State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks.

Indiana Doesn't Get USC's Favortism

USC is getting set for its third season in Big Ten play this year, and to date, hasn't been forced to play road conference games in back-to-back weeks during that time. Those rules must only apply to certain teams. The Hoosiers start October with a trip to East Rutherford to take on the broke Scarlet Knights before heading to Lincoln, Nebraska the following weekend.



Who does the USC athletic department have naked pictures of?

Like, Don't Love the Bye Week

If I can get a bit picky for a minute, I don't love where Indiana's off week comes. Yes, there is chance USC could be significantly improved and that matchup could play a major factor in deciding a College Football Playoff spot, but if given the choice, I'd rather see it pop up between the Ohio State and Michigan contests.



Then again, it could come at a good time for what comes after the USC game as well.

Pesky Trip to Washington

Unless Washington is going through its Tyrone Willingham years, it feels like Seattle is always a tough place to play for visiting teams. While Indiana should have a significant advantage in overall talent and in coaching, having to go to Washington a week after what could be an emotional game against USC may look a lot easier on paper than it ends up being.



Consider it to be like the trip to Iowa following the huge win over Illinois this past season.

Old Oaken Bucket Finale

Curt Cignetti was out for blood against Purdue.



Leading 38-0, Indiana ran a fake punt that went for an 18-yard gain by… defensive tackle James Carpenter.



There’s demoralizing your rival, and then there’s this. #iufb pic.twitter.com/3dtt7YtNL4 — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) December 1, 2024

The regular season concludes with a home date against Purdue. There is nothing worrisome whatsoever about that game, but I just wanted an excuse to remind everyone that Indiana has outscored the Boilermakers by a combined score of 122-3 the last two seasons.



All things considered, at worst, this game should serve as a sendoff for Indiana to its third-straight College Football Playoff appearance.