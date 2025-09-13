Social Media Reacts to Indiana Football's Obliteration of Indiana State
Not all 2-0 teams are created equal.
No. 22 Indiana was coming off a shaky win over Old Dominion and a much sharper performance in thumping Kennesaw State, but how would it fare against its old in-state nemesis – especially with the potential distraction of No. 9 Illinois visiting next week to crack open the Big Ten season?
Let's just say the Hoosiers kept their eye on the ball.
On Saturday, Indiana turned the Sycamores over, inside out and every which way but loose, winning 73-0 and setting record after record against an admittedly out-of-its-league FCS program.
The Hoosiers' 73 points were the program's largest margin of victory in more than 100 years. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was almost perfect, connecting on 19 of 20 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns. Mendoza's preferred target, Omar Cooper Jr. (10-207-4), became both the first player in college football to top 200 receiving yards and the first to score four touchdowns. Running back Khobie Martin's 109 yards and two touchdowns (on just 11 carries) was somehow a secondary headline.
And do you like defense? Indiana held Indiana State to just 77 total yards and five first downs. That's a lot easier to do when you rack up five sacks and 16 – sixteen! – tackles for loss.
"We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish tonight," said Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti, "and the defense last week was kind of a point of emphasis for me, and I expected us to have a dominant performance, and we did. We swarmed the ball."
The Sycamores were never expected to challenge the boys from Bloomington, nor so much as put up a fight. But this? Likely no one expected this level of sheer dominance – the kind that makes you wonder if this Hoosiers team can not only win another 11 games, not only challenge for a berth in the College Football Playoff, but also make a run at No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Penn State and No. 4 Oregon for a Big Ten championship.
Hard to believe? Hey, it's not like the Hoosiers weren't doubted all last season. With Illinois on deck, Cignetti and Indiana get a chance to start housing the haters as soon as next week.