How To Watch Indiana vs Ohio State Football in Big Ten Championship
Since mid-October, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana have sat atop the rankings as college football's best. The teams did not meet in the regular season for the first time since 2008, setting up a long-awaited and highly-anticipated matchup in the Big Ten championship game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The contest features the nation's top two scoring defenses, as well as two offenses that rank top five nationally in efficiency. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (+160) and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+170) have the two best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, per the Draft Kings Sportsbook, so Saturday's game will go a long way in determining who takes home the prestigious award.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has engineered a remarkable turnaround in Bloomington, going 23-2 in his first two seasons at a program that went 9-27 across three seasons prior to his arrival. Now Cignetti has a chance to take down Ohio State, a national power annually under coach Ryan Day.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Who: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0) vs. No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0)
- What: Big Ten championship
- When: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 6.
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (70,000) in Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 82)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, and the over/under is 47.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday morning. The Buckeyes' moneyline odds are -205, while the Hoosiers are +170 underdogs on the moneyline.
- Recent results: Indiana won 31-7 at home against Wisconsin on Nov. 15, and then defeated Purdue 56-3 on the road on Friday. Ohio State won 42-9 at home against Rutgers on Nov. 22, and then won 27-9 at No. 15 Michigan on Saturday.
- Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series, 81-12-5. The Buckeyes have won 29 straight games dating back to 1990, when the teams tied 27-27 in Bloomington. Indiana's last win against Ohio State came in 1988, a 41-7 victory. Ohio State won last year's matchup 38-15 and has held the Hoosiers to 15 points or fewer in the last four contests. Indiana and Ohio State have met just twice at neutral sites, and the Buckeyes won both matchups in 1914 and 1917.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 23-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 17-1 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Ryan Day is 82-10 overall and 54-5 in Big Ten play during his seventh full season at Ohio State. He has won two Big Ten titles, reached the Big Ten championship four times and won the 2024 national championship. Day was an Ohio State assistant coach for two seasons before taking over as acting head coach during the 2018 season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.