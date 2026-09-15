How Indiana Football's Next Five Opponents Fared in Week 2

Indiana has sleepwalked through two weeks – although the defense, at the very least, was wide awake this Saturday vs. Howard – and can waltz through another weekend if it so desires.

But then the competition slowly heats up over the next few weeks, headlined by a much-anticipated Ohio State matchup in mid October. Here is a sneak peak at each of the Hoosiers’ next five opponents – and, more specifically, a look at how they all played in Week 2:

Looking ahead: how Indiana's next five opponents played in Week 2

Sep 12, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton shown on the sideline during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3: Western Kentucky

Week 2 Result: 70-20 loss to Georgia

The Hilltoppers have turned in five straight winning seasons and appeared in a bowl game all seven years under head coach Tyson Helton. Both of those streaks are in jeopardy in 2026. Western Kentucky, which also fell in its opener 49-14 against Nevada, was brutalized on the road at Georgia on both sides of the ball.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (three), while the ground attack churned out 6.7 yards per carry and three of its own scores.

On the flip side, Western Kentucky bounced between quarterbacks – starter Rodney Tisdale Jr. and backup Brock Glenn – and saw its rush attack stifled. If Glenn gets the start, though, his legs will be a storyline worth monitoring.

Week 4: Northwestern

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a seventy yard pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits defensive tackle Jace Sifore (91) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: N/A (beat South Dakota State 34-18 in Week 1)

The Wildcats were off this past weekend, but we saw them in action in Week 1. They took on South Dakota State (ranked No. 3 in the FCS Coaches Poll), and put together a fairly stellar performance.

Northwestern’s defense broke up a whopping 13 passes and held Jackrabbits quarterback Chase Mason to just 23-of-48 while picking him off once. The Wildcats yielded just one touchdown in the game.

On offense, a familiar Big Ten face ran the show – former Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles – and did his job, but the offense rode a potent rushing attack which registered 224 yards and three scores on just 31 carries.

Week 5: Rutgers

Sep 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (8) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 28-21 loss to Boston College

It’d be hard for life to get any worse in Piscataway. After making front-page headlines for falling at home to UMass in Week 1, the Scarlet Knights faced a fellow bottom-feeder power conference club in Boston College.

The turnover-fest saw Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace throw four interceptions. The only reason the Scarlet Knights stuck around: Boston College committed three turnovers itself (two interceptions and a fumble).

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond found some success on the ground (27 carries for 134 yards) and wideout KJ Duff (eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns) continues to shine bright, but that’s about it for silver linings through two weeks in New Jersey.

Week 6: Nebraska

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule (25) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 56-7 win over Bowling Green

Nebraska hasn’t faced the steepest competition thus far, but the Cornhuskers also haven’t left any doubt. After carrying a one-point lead into the break against Ohio in Week 1, they’ve outscored their opponents 91-15 over the past three halves.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea is rolling (20-of-24 for 222 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2, although he did throw one interception) and RB Jamal Rule looks like one of the best freshmen in all of college football. He is averaging 9.1 yards per carry and has accounted for 210 rushing yards and found pay dirt three times in two contests.

Defensively, Nebraska forced two turnovers and held Bowling Green to just 169 total yards and only nine first downs.

Week 7: Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is held back on the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 2 Result: 24-23 loss to Texas

Ohio State lived up to the No. 1 next to its name through three and a half quarters – and then some. But then it pulled a Houdini vanishing act on both sides of the football. The defense was suddenly more porous than a strainer while QB Julian Sayin faded into the background and that running game that was consistently ripping off chunk plays was quickly bottled up.

Here’s what we learned about the Buckeyes: they can open up a 23-3 lead on one of the best teams in the country (the Longhorns are the current No. 1) in a hostile road environment. They’re that good. But they can also surrender 21 unanswered points in one quarter. They’re that volatile.

Ohio State will once more see one of the nation’s top squads and a raucous anti-Buckeyes crowd on October 17 in Bloomington. Which version of Ohio State shows up – and if it sticks around for 60 full minutes – will determine the final outcome.